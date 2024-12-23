Harwood International Celebrates Exceptional Year with Nearly 350,000 Square Feet Leased in the Harwood District

Boston Consulting Group and Jones Day Highlight Success in Dallas' Premier Luxury Lifestyle Office Destination

DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harwood International is proud to celebrate an extraordinary year, with 341,163 square feet of office space leased across the vibrant Harwood District. As Dallas' premier destination for luxury lifestyle office spaces, the District continues to attract world-class tenants with its unique blend of design-forward workspaces, walkability, and unparalleled amenities.

This year's achievements include a landmark lease with global law firm Jones Day at the upcoming Harwood No. 15 and Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) 7-year lease renewal for 69,624 square feet at Harwood No. 6.

Since 2008, Boston Consulting Group has called the Harwood District home. Known globally for its innovative approach to management consulting, technology, and design, BCG's decision to renew at Harwood No. 6 highlights the enduring appeal of Saint Ann Court.

Designed by Shimoda Design Group, this 26-story architectural icon offers luxury lifestyle amenities such as the Rockefeller Sky Gardens, a private fitness center, The Ann & Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum: The Samurai Collection, and on-site dining at Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar and MICHELIN-recommended Mercat Bistro.

Harwood No. 15, the next chapter in the District's evolution, will redefine the luxury lifestyle office with cutting-edge innovation, sustainability, and world-class design. The tower, designed by Kengo Kuma & Associates, represents the fourth collaboration between Harwood International and the world-renowned architectural firm. Set to break ground in 2025, Harwood No. 15 will provide an inspiring workplace experience that integrates modern sophistication with comfort and convenience.

Spanning 19 city blocks, the Harwood District is a vibrant community that harmonizes hospitality, art, green space, and a Walk Score of 94—one of the highest in Dallas. With occupancy rates consistently exceeding 90 percent and some of the highest leasing rates in the market, the District has cemented its reputation as a destination for companies seeking a luxury lifestyle office experience.

Harwood International's success is deeply rooted in its 40+ years of expertise, creating thoughtfully curated spaces where businesses and their employees thrive. This expertise extends beyond office leasing to include a robust hospitality portfolio of 20+ restaurants and the luxury boutique Hôtel Swexan, which earned MICHELIN recognition in 2024. Harwood's culinary excellence, exemplified by MICHELIN-recognized Stillwell's Steakhouse and Mercat Bistro, enhances the luxury lifestyle office environment, ensuring that tenants enjoy concierge-level service, exquisite dining, and exceptional experiences.

As the Harwood District continues to grow, it exemplifies how thoughtful, design-forward development creates harmony between work and life.

About Harwood International

Founded in 1988, Harwood International is an international real estate firm with offices and developments in select niche markets including Dallas, Geneva, and London's West End. The company is recognized globally as a purveyor for building the finest developments in terms of design, location, and quality while creating cultural experiences within them that are beyond exceptional.

Harwood International's leadership is based on its world- class experience, name-brand architecture, exacting finishes, and a focus on energy efficiency and green space. The firm has received numerous design and community awards, including recognition by ENR for the Best Office Project in the World for its Rolex Building. Please visit harwoodinternational.com for more information.

