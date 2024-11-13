Harwood International Celebrates Triple MICHELIN Distinctions as Mercat Bistro, Stillwell's and Hôtel Swexan Earn Prestigious Accolades, Elevating Harwood District as an International Destination

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harwood International's hospitality division, Harwood Hospitality Group, is proud to announce that two of its signature restaurants, Mercat Bistro and Stillwell's, have received coveted recognition as "Recommended by MICHELIN" for 2024 in the MICHELIN Guide Texas, released on Nov. 11. As the world's premier authority on dining and culinary excellence, MICHELIN recognized Mercat Bistro and Stillwell's among an elite group of 57 Texas restaurants. This recognition follows Hôtel Swexan's recent 1-Key distinction from MICHELIN, further celebrating Harwood's commitment to exceptional dining and hospitality experiences. These prestigious recognitions mark a defining moment for Harwood International and firmly position the Harwood District as Dallas's most distinguished destination for elevated dining, refined living, and premier office spaces.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by the MICHELIN Guide and is a reflection of our commitment to excellence," said Taylor Kearney, Vice President of Culinary for Harwood Hospitality Group. "Harwood International's vision drives us to continuously push boundaries and elevate the food and beverage experiences across the Harwood District, supported by outstanding leadership from our Culinary Director, James Ash. Mercat Bistro and Stillwell's exemplify the high standards we strive for at Harwood Hospitality."

The Harwood District is the result of over 40 years of visionary design and development, blending award-winning hospitality, premier office spaces, art, and amenities into a cohesive, vibrant neighborhood centered on green spaces. With a Walk Score of 94, one of the highest in Dallas, Harwood District is a highly walkable community where residents, tenants, and visitors enjoy an unmatched urban lifestyle.

Harwood International's hospitality division, encompassing over 20 unique restaurants and bars within the District and the recently opened Hôtel Swexan, has cultivated a world-class dining scene that elevates Dallas's reputation. This year, Mercat Bistro, Dolce Riviera, and Stillwell's were also honored with Wine Spectator Awards—Dolce Rivera and Stillwell's received the prestigious Best of Award of Excellence, while Mercat received the Award of Excellence. This focus on quality and service permeates Harwood District's entire ecosystem, including its exceptional office spaces, which are 93 percent leased and command some of the highest rates in the market. The same attention to detail and customer service standard found in Harwood's hospitality portfolio extends to the concierge services, amenities, and tenant experience in the District's office offerings.

As Harwood District continues to expand with recent projects like the award-winning Harwood No. 14 and the upcoming Harwood No. 15, designed by renowned architect Kengo Kuma & Associates, even more offerings are on the horizon. The anticipated Docent Steakhouse, slated to open in spring, will further elevate the culinary landscape within Harwood District, reinforcing its status as a top-tier destination.

With triple MICHELIN honors, Harwood District celebrates a new level of international acclaim, establishing itself as a hub of luxury and sophistication. Harwood International invites residents, guests, and visitors to discover Dallas's most sought-after neighborhood, where elevated living, innovative workplaces, and world-class dining converge.

About Harwood International

Founded in 1988, Harwood International is an international real estate firm with offices and developments in select niche markets including Dallas, Geneva, and London's West End. The company is recognized globally as a purveyor for building the finest developments in terms of design, location, and quality while creating cultural experiences within them that are beyond exceptional.

Harwood International's leadership is based on its world- class experience, name-brand architecture, exacting finishes, and a focus on energy efficiency and green space. The firm has received numerous design and community awards, including recognition by ENR for the Best Office Project in the World for its Rolex Building. Please visit harwoodinternational.com for more information.

