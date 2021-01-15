Harwood International Debuts Uptown's First Augmented Reality Art Mural at Citymark on the Katy Trail

"I always like to bring a sense of movement into my work," said Steed. "Not only that but color and playfulness are important. The wonderful thing about this project, though, is that I was able to combine all these elements together. I enjoyed working with Belmont Creative, Artist Uprising and Harwood to help bring this project to life."

This is the first augmented reality art mural in Uptown and stands 12 feet high and 18 feet long, located across from Reverchon Park on the Katy Trail. The Citymark art mural allows visitors to interact with the art mural on a smartphone, and invites you to "keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable," a quote by Pulitzer prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.

"When Harwood reached out to Artist Uprising, we felt this location was perfect for a 3D experience," said Merrick Porchéddu, CEO of Artist Uprising. "Our team of animators, under the direction of Magdiel Lopez, worked to create a vibrant and exploratory creation, which was then augmented by Belmont Creative to be the first AR art mural in Uptown."

The Harwood District is filled with countless pieces of artwork from architecture to samurai art and armor which can be admired throughout the District's lobbies and The Ann & Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum: The Samurai Collection.

"We make sure each of our developments and concepts have a unique sense of discovery for our community to enjoy," said Jessica Young Reid, director of marketing, Harwood International. "This new AR art mural is a great addition to our arts and engagement programme throughout the Harwood District."

The 19-city block Harwood District has earned a Walk Score of 92, and now has two direct connections to the Katy Trail for its tenants, residents, and visitors. Harwood Hospitality Group, HI's hospitality division, just welcomed Harwood Arms, and is under development on its 22-story boutique hotel within the District.

About Harwood International

Founded in 1988, Harwood International is an international real estate firm with offices and developments in select niche markets including Beverly Hills, Dallas, Geneva, London's West End, Paris, and Zurich. The company is recognized globally as a purveyor for building the finest developments in terms of design, location, and quality while creating cultural experiences within them that are beyond exceptional.

Harwood International is best known for transforming the Uptown Dallas neighborhood into the acclaimed District of Harwood featuring premier class AA office, luxury residential, and retail space set within a park-like campus with gardens and art-filled lobbies. The 19-city block District will continue to grow to include over 11 million square feet in office, retail and residential development.

The company has received numerous design and community awards, including recognition by ENR for the Best Office Project in the World for its Rolex Building. Please visit harwoodinternational.com for more information.

