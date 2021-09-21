HAS 21 Virtual Kicks Off Today

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS), an interactive, educational event for the healthcare industry, today kicked off three days of meetings, presentations, and discussions designed to advance digital disruption and transformation in healthcare.

Built around the theme, "Multi-Domain Analytics: Create a Winning Team Approach," this year's summit highlights how data and analytics are the most important, foundational, mission-critical assets to enable healthcare success.

"If there is a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is renewed attention to the incredible value of data and analytics in healthcare," said Paul Horstmeier, Chief Operating Officer of Health Catalyst. "This year's summit seeks to move people from "attention" to "action," by providing the platform necessary for meaningful discussions on how to embark on a data-driven strategy to increase revenue, decrease cost, and improve quality in healthcare to drive long-term improvement, well beyond our current crisis."

Summit speakers will explore trends and best practice experiences across multiple domains for analytics success, including AI, clinical and quality, population health, financial, life sciences, and health equity.

Highlights of today's HAS 21 Virtual programming, include:

The week's agenda will also include the following, among other notable presentations:

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations and is committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

