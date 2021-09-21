HAS 21 Virtual Kicks Off Today

Sep 21, 2021, 08:00 ET
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Analytics Summit (HAS), an interactive, educational event for the healthcare industry, today kicked off three days of meetings, presentations, and discussions designed to advance digital disruption and transformation in healthcare.
Built around the theme, "Multi-Domain Analytics: Create a Winning Team Approach," this year's summit highlights how data and analytics are the most important, foundational, mission-critical assets to enable healthcare success.
"If there is a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is renewed attention to the incredible value of data and analytics in healthcare," said Paul Horstmeier, Chief Operating Officer of Health Catalyst. "This year's summit seeks to move people from "attention" to "action," by providing the platform necessary for meaningful discussions on how to embark on a data-driven strategy to increase revenue, decrease cost, and improve quality in healthcare to drive long-term improvement, well beyond our current crisis."
Summit speakers will explore trends and best practice experiences across multiple domains for analytics success, including AI, clinical and quality, population health, financial, life sciences, and health equity.
Highlights of today's HAS 21 Virtual programming, include:
- Fireside Chat: Steve Kerr, NBA Head Coach, Golden State Warriors
- Steve Kerr will be interviewed by Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst, about how analytics has shaped the NBA, how Steve and his coaches increasingly rely on analytics to shape their daily and season strategies, and what types of analytics-driven insights have proven most helpful.
- Industry Outlook: AI and Analytics
- Jason Jones, PhD, Chief Analytics and Data Science Officer at Health Catalyst, will provide an AI and Analytics Outlook for the healthcare industry that will include new approaches to meeting the needs of healthcare, enabling better decisions at the point of care and by those leading system-level change.
- Featured Speaker: "Ambulatory Practice Management Analytics: Tackling Waste and Improving Patient Access"
- Patrick McGill, MD, Community Health Network will share how CHNw, a health system with more than 200 sites of care and a $300M investment in physician practices, tackled waste and improved access by developing a comprehensive practice management application.
- Breakout Featured Session: "The Future of Healthcare Delivery Post COVID"
- Vin Gupta, MD, MPA, MSc, Public Health Physician, Professor, and Health Policy Expert, will talk about the four pillars of Healthcare Delivery in the future. Gupta will also encourage health systems to move beyond traditional communication habits and profoundly embrace social media as the communication vehicle of choice in the future.
- Breakout Session: "Get Ahead of Adverse Outcomes: Risk Prediction and Targeted Intervention for COVID-19 Patients"
- Ed Ewen, MD, Director, Clinical Data and Analytics, ChristianaCare, and Wei Liu, PhD, Data Scientist, ChristianaCare, invite attendees to learn how up-to-date risk identification helped ChristianaCare make data-informed resource allocation decisions and enroll patients in the appropriate care management program avoiding $1.8 million in cost.
- Breakout Session: "Digital Technologies Transform Ambulatory Operations"
- Grace Karon, Assistant Director, Business Operations and Strategic Planning, Texas Children's Hospital, and Carrie Rys, MBA, Assistant Vice President, Pediatrics Administration, Texas Children's Hospital will share how Texas Children's, despite being in a COVID-19 hotspot, enhanced the digital patient experience and journey, fostered a zero-touch care environment, and ensured continuity of care across various care settings.
The week's agenda will also include the following, among other notable presentations:
- Fireside Chat: Transforming the Care Model: A Value-Based Care Model that Really Works
- Chris Chen, MD, Chief Executive Officer, ChenMed, will be joined by Brent James, Clinical Professor, Clinical Excellence Research Center (CERC), Department of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, for a conversation on how ChenMed is revolutionizing healthcare by introducing a fully capitated model for low income, disadvantaged Medicare Advantage patients.
- Featured Speaker: "Health Equity and the Future" by Patrice A. Harris, MD, MA, American psychiatrist, Former President, American Medical Association
- Industry Outlook: Population Health by Will Caldwell, MD, MBA, Senior Vice President, Health Catalyst
- Featured Speaker: "Big Data, Bright Future – Synthesizing Knowledge to Transform Care" by Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, President, Clinical Care at Providence St. Joseph Health
- Breakout Session: "Effective Healthcare Data Governance Strategy Propels Analytics Transformation" by Phil Rowell, MJ, Vice President, Clinical and Business Intelligence, Carle Health
