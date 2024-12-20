HAS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Hasbro, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Hasbro, Inc. ("Hasbro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HAS).

Class Period: February 7, 2022 – October 25, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 13, 2025

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Hasbro lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/Hasbro-Inc-1/. You can also contact Pavithra Rajesh, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had a significant buildup of inventory that it was struggling to manage and which far exceeded customer demand; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Pavithra Rajesh, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

