Has Social Media Changed The Way Entertainment & Video Content Is Consumed Today

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent trends have led to an explosion in video marketing and mobile advertising on social media. This increased consumption of video content has changed the face of how content is delivered. These days, video seems to be everywhere. But trends such as smartphones, social media and streaming services have all contributed to changes in how we view content, which in turn has influenced the video production industry. Not only are people watching video on their smartphones, but they are also making it themselves. Social media apps such as Snapchat, Vine and Facebook's live video option have given amateurs a simple, inexpensive method to create and share video. Brands are also taking advantage of the popularity of social media. An article on Social Media Headquarters addressed the impact on how social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have had a profound influence on the entertainment industry over the past decade. It said: "Social media has completely changed the dynamic of what it means to be "Internet famous." It's easy to point to a whole group of Internet influencers who are literally "famous for being famous." Someone like a Kardashian is then able to parlay that influence and reach into brand partnerships, reality TV deals and lots of free swag. They can get paid thousands of dollars for simply talking about a new product or promoting a big event." Active Companies in the markets today include Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM), fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA), Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ).

The Social Media Headquarters article continued: "Social media is now viewed as a "platform" for making money, and not just as a communication medium. That's a huge difference in how we think about monetization. You can literally become a YouTube millionaire by constantly pushing out short video clips that rack up hundreds of thousands of views at a time. In the pre-social media era, a top singer might release a single album per year and then tour the world to promote that new album. Now, they can use platforms like YouTube, Instagram or even Spotify to monetize all of their new creative content."

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM) BREAKING NEWS: Grom Social Enterprises' Subsidiary Grom Educational Services Enhances its Digital Citizenship License Program as part of Strengthening Security Features of its NetSpective Web Filter - Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (Grom the "Company", "we", "us", or "our"), developer of Grom Social, a leading social media platform for kids and original entertainment content provider, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Grom Educational Services' NetSpective Web Filter solution, servicing thousands of schools since inception, plans an early 2021 release of its enhanced security features. The enhanced Digital Citizenship License program (DCL) video course specifically designed to cover timely topics that children K-12, parents, and educators are facing during these challenging times. The DCL is a FREE course available to all active school accounts and assists in helping to fulfill the Children's' Internet Protection Act (CIPA) requirements, when schools are seeking to qualify for E-rate funding. The updated proprietary DCL program will also be available free for any new school accounts utilizing NetSpective's Web Filter solution appliance as well.

Darren Marks, President and CEO of Grom Enterprises, Inc. stated, "We are proud to offer our DCL program free to schools in our ongoing efforts to educate and bring awareness to children on how to use the internet safely. We want to continue to be a bridge between education and protection, especially in this climate of uncertainty when it is needed most."

To support the current climate of education, NetSpective also offers assistance, guidelines, best practices and additional security resources to Grom's customers with their suite of remote filtering software. This software assists in the process off-campus or remote learning by providing:

Abuse detection

Remote log-on agents

Browser extensions

Utilizing the NetSpective WebFilter Abuse Detection feature can help administrators better identify potentially harmful online student activity. By flagging the "Self-Harm and Suicide" category and others, school administrators are alerted when related words are searched.

Additionally, NetSpective WebFilter applications were updated earlier this year in preparation to better filter schools' web traffic on campus and off. These applications include our Remote Agent for MacOS and Windows as well as our Extension for Chromebooks and Log-on Agent for MacOS and Windows as well as our Extension for Chromebooks. For more information about Grom Social Enterprises please visit https://gromsocial.com/

Other recent developments in the Streaming / Social Media industries include:

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, recently announced it has executed a binding letter of intent to acquire sports betting and interactive gaming company Vigtory, and expects to launch a sportsbook before the end of the year.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is subject to the execution of a definitive acquisition agreement and the satisfaction of certain closing conditions. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) recently announced that The Roku Channel will become the exclusive place to stream more than 75 premium shows and documentaries that Quibi created in conjunction with Hollywood's leading studios and production companies. Roku acquired the exclusive global distribution rights to Quibi's award-winning shows and will make the content available for free on an ad-supported basis in 2021 to all Roku users.

The Quibi content includes Emmy award-winning scripted series, alternative and reality programming and documentaries featuring stars such as Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Liam Hemsworth, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen, and Lena Waithe. In addition to the full range of titles that had previously premiered on Quibi, more than a dozen new programs will make their exclusive debut on The Roku Channel.

discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service from Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA), (NASDAQ: DISCB), (NASDAQ: DISCK), is now live in the U.S. as the company announced major new distribution agreements that will make the product one of the most widely distributed streaming services at launch. discovery+ is available on the following platforms and devices:

- Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs and coming later to Prime Video Channels

- iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV, and the app is fully integrated with the Apple TV app

- Google devices and platforms including Android™ phones and tablets, Chromecast with Google TV™ and other Android TV™ OS devices, and Google Chromecast™ and Chromecast built-in™ devices

- Microsoft Xbox One and Series S/X devices

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, recently announced that it will hold the iQIYI Shout out for Love Gala 2021, the world's first multi-screen interactive live-streaming super night, on January 15, 2021. The iQIYI Shout out for Love Gala 2021 ("Shout out for Love Gala 2021" or the "Gala"), which has the theme of "Love, Light, and Me", will mark the first time an internet video platform hands over decision-making responsibilities to its subscribers.

