Has The Hollywood Political Iceberg Started to Thaw?

Tom Hanks looked up quizzically. The room, in disbelief, was trying to discern exactly what Gervais was saying. He added, "So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f…k off, OK?" That was pretty clear.

Now that the evening is over, the Globes have been taken home, and the limos are being washed and made ready for the next Awards Ceremony, something seems to have changed. Gervais' caustic humor has caused many Hollywood elites to dare question their tribal, liberal religion. Their political consensus has been shaken. Even Megan McArdle in her January 7, The Washington Post article observed this seminal moment, "… it was refreshing to see someone stand up at a Hollywood awards ceremony and actually speak truth to power…"

The real winners of this Tinsel Town earthquake are not only the "Best this" and "Best that," but also the not-so-traditional Hollywood thinkers who, in the wings, have been trembling with fear and afraid for so long to express their thoughts and beliefs. They need a winner to follow.

Perhaps the biggest winner of the 2020 Golden Globes is California's Independent Congressional Candidate, Larry Thompson, who is leading the wave of this political revolution in the making. www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com

No stranger to Hollywood, Thompson, himself, is an acclaimed Hollywood film producer, talent manager, lawyer, book packager, author, Broadway Producer, and motivational speaker. He is founder and President of the Larry A. Thompson Organization, where he has managed the careers of over 200 Stars and produced 20 Movies for Television, 5 Motion Pictures, 2 Television Series, and 12 Television Specials.

Tired of throwing pillows at his television set each night when the news was on, slapping his forehead with the palm of his hand at everything the two political parties were arguing about, Thompson finally threw his hat in the political ring as an Independent knowing that California and his 37th District are democratic stronghold.

"I had to stop complaining and start running," says Thompson. "California needs an Independent Voice to bring to Washington some Common Sense with Common Civility to find Common Ground on our Common Issues."

Hollywood Insiders, who initially thought Thompson's candidacy was a Don Quixote fool's errand, have quietly since the Golden Globe Awards started to sense a thaw in his Hollywood receptivity and the reasonability of his positions. Do we have another "Rocky" in the making?

"Keeping his stars "hot" and producing "pop culture" movies for over 40 years has kept Larry on the immediate pulse of the times," says Emmy-Nominated, comedy producer, Michael Wilson, whose father, David Wilson, directed the pilot and first 25 years of "Saturday Night Live." Just like comedy, it's all about timing, and Larry truly has his finger on the political moment."

With his lawn signs everywhere in Century City (which houses the new Disney/Fox) and Culver City (home of Sony Studios), Thompson is encouraged by Hollywood's evolving political attitudes and his internal polling that shows him advancing quickly with awareness and likability.

"Thompson doesn't have a chance," says an anonymous disbeliever, "And once we impeach Trump and get him out of office, we're gonna impeach Gervais."

"Larry Thompson has so much of his platform figured out," says Michael Douglas Carlin, editor of the Century City News. "Using his common sense approach he could emerge as an important national voice to break the gridlock in Congress."

About Larry Thompson

Thompson has received the Industry's prestigious Vision Award and his productions have won 2 Accolade Awards, 2 Imagen Awards, The Epiphany Prize, The Wilbur Award, The Christopher Award, and have received Nominations for 10 Emmys, 6 Imagen Awards, 2 Prism Awards, the Humanitas Prize, and a Golden Globe.

He serves on the Advisory Boards of The Delta Blues Museum, Paulist Productions, and Good News Communications. He is a Founding Member Enthusiast of the Museum of The Bible in Washington, D.C. and a Charter Member of the United States Capitol Historical Society. He is perennially listed in Who's Who In America and Who's Who In The World, and on August 1, 2018, Thompson was awarded the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who's Who.

The National Conference of Personal Managers inducted Thompson into the Personal Managers Hall of Fame on May 12, 2016. Thompson was also honored on September 19, 2013, by the Talent Managers Association with the prestigious Seymour Heller Award for Lifetime Achievement in Talent Management. These two entertainment industry awards are the highest honors a personal manager can receive for representing talent.

Thompson was Knighted in Rome, Italy on May 20, 2017. Grand Prior, Prince Lorenzo de' Medici, sponsored Thompson, an American of Italian Heritage, into the prestigious Order of Saint Martin of Mount of the Beatitudes as a Patron of the Arts and Protector of the Most Needy.

Thompson was born, raised, and educated in Mississippi. After finishing law school at the University of Mississippi in 1968, he drove three days to the corner of Hollywood and Vine to start his dream career in show business. Also from 1968 to 1974, Thompson served in the United States Army Reserve's Judge Advocate General's Corps mostly in Torrance, California.

Thompson lives in the 37th District with his wife, Kelly, and their daughter, Taylor (17), and son, Trevor (15).

About the 37th District

California's 37th Congressional District is based in Los Angeles County. It includes many neighborhoods West and Southwest of Downtown Los Angeles.

The District includes: Culver City, Inglewood, the City of Los Angeles neighborhoods of Mid City, West Los Angeles, Westwood, Century City, Rancho Park, Palms, Mar Vista, Sawtelle, Beverlywood, View Park-Windsor Hills, Cheviot Hills, Pico-Robertson, Miracle Mile, Exposition Park, University Park, Vermont Knolls, West Adams, South Los Angeles, Leimert Park, Jefferson Park, Vermont Square, Ladera Heights, Hyde Park, Crenshaw, and Baldwin Hills.

The District is highly diverse ethnically. Approximately 40% of the district's residents are Latino, while 25% are African American, 25% are Caucasian, and 8% Asian.

The District has over 738,00 residents, 2 film studios (the new Fox/Disney in Century City and Sony Pictures in Culver City), the University of Southern California, many places of worship, museums such as The Museum of Tolerance, the Petersen Automotive Museum, and the California African American Museum, plus many points of cultural interest including some of Thompson's favorites, The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Space Shuttle Endeavour at the California Science Center, The Apple Pan on W. Pico and Hansen's Bakery on Fairfax.

About the Election

The Primary Election will be on March 3, 2020. The two candidates that receive the most votes in the Primary Election will advance to the General Election, which will be on November 3, 2020. California Elections have the Top-Two Candidates Open Election System, which means all registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, may vote for any candidate, regardless of political affiliation.

