Has Your Company Mastered Advanced Analytics? This Infographic Showcases 9 Companies Around the World and their Success Stories

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FICO is celebrating the achievements of its customers and their achievements with AI, machine learning and decision management. The winners of the 2018 FICO® Decisions Awards can now be formally announced.

This year's winners are:

You can read more about their success in our infographic: https://www.fico.com/sites/default/files/2019-09/fico-decisions-awards-infographic.png

"The winners span industries as diverse as banking, chemical production, medical administration and windfarm optimization," said Nikhil Behl, FICO's chief marketing officer. They also come from all corners of the globe and have managed to significantly alter the trajectory of their businesses through outstanding results in cost savings, profit growth, fraud detection, time-to-market, risk-minimization and process optimization."

These results were identified as best-in-class by a panel of independent judges with deep industry expertise. We thank the 2018 judges for their help in identifying the best nominations.

Sid Dash, research director at Chartis for risk management analytics

Tanya Andreasyan, editor at Banking Technology

Anna Milne, editor at Finextra

Julie Conroy, research director for Aite Group's Retail Banking practice

Andras Cser, principal analyst - security and risk professionals at Forrester

Mon Pernia, head of consumer collections, Globe Telecom (2017 winner)

John Rymer, principal analyst - application development & delivery professionals at Forrester

The winners of the FICO® Decisions Awards will be spotlighted at FICO® World 2019, the Decisions Conference, November 4-7 in New York City.

Also, a reminder that the 2019 FICO® Decisions Awards are now open. To enter visit: https://www.fico.com/decisionsawards/

Nominations are due October 15, 2019, and winners will be announced December 2019.

Winners will receive recognition at numerous FICO events during 2020 as well as receiving complimentary conference passes to FICO® World in 2021.

Could you be next year's Analytic Hero?

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

