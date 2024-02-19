HASA Acquires Salt-to-Bleach Manufacturer Chem Eleven from FSTI, Inc.

SAUGUS, Calif., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HASA, Inc. (www.hasa.com), a leading provider of Safe, Clean and Clear water treatment for recreational, municipal and industrial water sanitization, announced today that it has acquired Chem Eleven Products, Inc. ("Chem Eleven") and select related assets from its parent company, FSTI, Inc. ("FSTI").

Based in Greenville, Texas, Chem Eleven operates a stand-alone salt-to-bleach manufacturing site serving municipal and commercial water treatment and manufacturing end markets in Northern Texas and the Dallas Ft. Worth metroplex, one of many strategic growth regions for HASA. Since 1964, HASA has been one of the market's leading manufacturers and suppliers of liquid sodium hypochlorite water treatment sanitization products for the recreational, municipal and commercial water management sector.

"For nearly 20 years, Chem Eleven and its parent company FSTI have built a reputation for delivering premium products that achieve best-in-class quality and service," said Chris Brink, CEO of HASA, Inc. "It is for this reason that the site is widely recognized as a trusted and reliable manufacturing facility for the markets it serves. We expect that the combination of this facility, complemented by HASA's additional operating sites, will enhance reliability and service for our valued customers. We share a like-minded approach with the Chem Eleven leadership team to ensure high performance results, and our customer service goals are deeply aligned. Furthermore, this acquisition supports our rapid growth strategy and cements our presence in the Texas market. With this partnership, and the completion of two new state-of-the-art packaging and transfer facilities in the San Antonio and Dallas metropolitan areas, HASA will be in a unique position to deliver incredible value to our existing and future customers."

Scott Trussell, CEO of FSTI, Inc., will join HASA in an executive advisory role and be actively involved in all aspects of HASA integration and enterprise strategy efforts. Trussell added, "The HASA leadership team has a clear vision and strategy to enhance reliability and safety for its employees, customers and stakeholders. This acquisition demonstrates that commitment—one which will undoubtably strengthen HASA's operational capabilities in the Texas region for many years to come."

Peter Leemputte, Principal at Wind Point Partners, corporate parent entity for HASA, Inc., also had the following comments regarding this pivotal acquisition: "Bolstering our production and service capabilities in Texas is a key component of the HASA value creation plan. Texas represents the third largest recreational pool market in the country and serves as a natural extension of HASA's best-in-class services across the western and southwestern U.S. The acquisition of Chem Eleven accelerates our Texas growth strategy, and we look forward to supporting our customers' growth in the region."

About HASA

HASA, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, including swimming pools, water tanks and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates out of facilities in California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada and Texas. Over its 60-year history, HASA has established a strong reputation for supplying superior products through excellent logistics and distribution capabilities.

