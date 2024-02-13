HASA Announces Texas Expansion with Opening of New Production Facility in San Antonio

News provided by

HASA Inc.

13 Feb, 2024, 14:19 ET

SAUGUS, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HASA, Inc. (www.hasa.com), a leading provider of Safe, Clean and Clear water treatment for recreational, municipal, and industrial water sanitization, today announced the opening of its highly anticipated package product production facility in San Antonio, Texas. 

The opening of the new facility marks HASA's first formal manufacturing expansion into the San Antonio and Austin regions. The new plant offers a state-of-the-art production capability and uniquely positions HASA to provide water sanitizing products for the growing needs of this important regional market in Texas.

"HASA is excited to increase our production footprint and deliver superior products and best-in-class service to our valued customers," said Chris Brink, CEO of HASA, Inc. "The opening of our new San Antonio regional facility underscores our relentless commitment to providing enhanced manufacturing and service capabilities within the Texas market. We look forward to becoming an active member of the broader San Antonio metro-area business community as we work to grow our employee base and further bolster the local economy." 

The recently opened package product production facility complements HASA's existing operations in Bryan, Texas and delivers added capacity to serve new and existing customers with the brand's distinctive returnable packaged model. Angela Tran, Chief Strategy Officer for HASA, added, "Expanding HASA's packaged product manufacturing footprint further reflects our commitment to strong growth across new regions of the Southwestern U.S. We look forward to more fully servicing the Texas marketplace and playing a vital role in supplying these communities with superior, cost-effective, and reliable water treatment products in an environmentally sustainable way."

HASA has been committed to providing premium liquid sodium hypochlorite to the water care industry since 1964. For more information, please visit www.hasa.com.

About HASA
HASA, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, including swimming pools, water tanks and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates out of facilities in California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada and Texas. Over its 60-year history, HASA has established a strong reputation for supplying superior products through excellent logistics and distribution capabilities. Additional information about HASA is available at www.hasa.com.

SOURCE HASA Inc.

