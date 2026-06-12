HASA Inc. Acquires Swimming Pool Chemicals Manufacturer Bio-Dex Laboratories, Inc.

VALENCIA, Calif., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HASA Inc. (www.hasa.com), a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment solutions, today announced the acquisition of Bio–Dex Laboratories, Inc. ("Bio–Dex" or the "Company"), a trusted manufacturer of professional-grade swimming pool and spa maintenance chemicals based in Phoenix, AZ.

Bio–Dex is widely recognized across the pool service professional industry for its reputation for quality, reliability, and effectiveness. The Company's portfolio of specialty solutions includes products designed to address common and complex water treatment challenges such as algae prevention, staining, and water clarity. The acquisition represents a strategic addition to HASA's growing portfolio of ancillary products, further enhancing its ability to serve pool service professionals with a comprehensive suite of solutions to maintain Safe, Clean, and Clear water.

"We are excited to welcome the Bio–Dex brand to the HASA family," said Chris Brink, President and CEO of HASA Inc. "The Company's strong reputation for quality and performance makes it a natural fit as HASA continues to expand our extensive portfolio of premium, high-performance products to ensure the healthiest, most beautiful pools. Together, we will deliver even greater value to pool professionals—and the customers they serve—across the country."

Bio–Dex products are broadly utilized by pool professionals and known for their ability to simplify maintenance and improve water clarity. The Company has built a strong legacy within the industry, with decades of experience delivering targeted, high-performance chemical solutions for a wide variety of pool maintenance needs. Its products are designed for both chlorine and saltwater pool use—and proactively help prevent issues such as unwanted calcium buildup, metal staining, and cloudy water, while reinforcing overall protection for pool surfaces and equipment. Following this acquisition, Bio-Dex products will continue to be available through existing channels while HASA works to expand access through its broad manufacturing and distribution network.

"Bio-Dex has been our life's work and a multigenerational family business built over more than 60 years," said Lori Brumagin, Managing Partner of Bio-Dex. "Grounded in faith, integrity, strong relationships, and a commitment to serving the pool industry, Bio-Dex has always been about more than the products we make. We are deeply grateful to our employees, customers, suppliers, and industry partners who have helped make this journey possible. We are confident HASA will continue the Bio-Dex tradition of quality and service, and Ian and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this partnership creates in the industry we have proudly served for decades."

Angela Tran, Chief Strategy Officer for HASA Inc., added: "Bio–Dex's product quality and performance record within the industry aligns closely with HASA's strategy to grow both specialty and ancillary products. Their trusted brand and proven solutions strengthen our overall product offering and create meaningful opportunities to expand our reach to the extensive network of pool professionals we proudly serve—enhancing overall depth of offering and customer value."

For the past six decades, HASA has been committed to providing premium liquid sodium hypochlorite to the water care industry. For more information about the organization and its wide range of product offerings, please visit www.hasa.com.

About HASA Inc.

HASA Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products for sanitizing and maintaining water systems across recreational, industrial, and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, HASA provides safe, effective, and sustainable water treatment solutions through its extensive manufacturing and distribution network, helping ensure water is always "Safe, Clean, and Clear."

About Bio–Dex Laboratories, Inc.

Bio–Dex Laboratories, Inc. is a trusted manufacturer of professional-grade pool and spa chemicals, recognized for delivering reliable, high-quality solutions to pool service professionals for over five decades. The Company offers a wide range of specialty products, including algaecides, stain and scale removers, clarifiers, and water treatment solutions designed to improve water quality, extend equipment life, and simplify pool maintenance. Lance Meilech is the sell-side M&A investment banker representing Bio-Dex. For more information, visit www.Bio-Dex.com.

SOURCE HASA Inc.