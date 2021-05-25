HASA Recyclable Packaging Delivers a Great Solution during the Pool Chlorine Tab Shortage

SAUGUS, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Is it possible to deliver fresh, high-strength liquid chlorine to the recreational swimming pool market—while also protecting our fragile eco-system? Absolutely. Liquid chlorine supplier HASA, Inc. (www.hasa.com) has made sustainability and product freshness part of its company ethos for the past five decades. HASA has worked to develop and perfect a recyclable bottled liquid chlorine sanitizer delivery system that is recognized industry-wide—and it's playing a key role in combating the plastic waste crisis in America. Easy access to liquid pool chlorine is also imperative this summer, as it finally takes center stage during the dry chlorine (trichlor) tab shortage.

HASA has long been the preferred supplier of sodium hypochlorite (liquid pool chlorine) in the Western U.S. The company's top selling product, Sani-Clor®, is a special-use 12.5% concentrated liquid pool chlorine used by service professionals and luxury pool owners to keep water sanitized, sparkling blue and safe for swimmers. Unlike grocery or hardware store-bought liquid bleach, Sani-Clor® is delivered fresh to its distribution channel within 24-48 hours of production in special 4X1 returnable cases. HASA's fresh, filtered liquid pool chlorine is a 3-6 times more effective sanitizer for swimming pools than the liquid bleach available at supermarkets. Unlike other types of pool chlorine, Sani-Clor® is currently available in many Western markets, including Arizona and Texas. HASA works daily to ensure service and on-time delivery to the pool market. This is especially relevant since trichlor chlorine tablets are currently in short supply.

Sani-Clor® is preferred by pool service professionals and homeowners alike because it does not leave behind negative chemical byproducts, like cyanuric acid ("CYA"). High levels of CYA can make chlorine less effective in the swimming pool. Over time, this can lead to poor water quality and the dreaded "green pool." It also doesn't contain calcium, which can cause damaging scale build-up. These benefits have earned HASA liquid chlorine a reputation for Safe, Clean, Clear and brilliant blue water—it's also why many of the world's most beautiful pools are treated with liquid pool chlorine.

HASA Sani-Clor®'s unique product transport model has helped protect the environment for decades. Sani-Clor® is delivered in 4x1 reusable, returnable gallon deposit cases. This enables pool service techs to refill and reuse the plastic liquid pool chlorine bottles. This recyclable model saves more than 100 bottles per case from being disposed of as waste. HASA keeps over 25 million plastic bottles out of oceans and landfills yearly. HASA's 4x1 case program is only available through specialty swimming pool supply retailers—such as select Leslie's Pool Supplies—and to service professionals through most swimming pool wholesale supply distributors in the Western region and Texas.

"We are at a critical time in history when unwanted plastic packaging waste has become a huge national issue, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," explains Chris Brink, CEO of HASA, Inc. "HASA has perfected a recyclable liquid sanitizer delivery model over decades, and with our various partners, we have generated an ecologically sound solution to this problem. We also have a chance to help ensure Safe, Clean and Clear water for millions of pool owners and pool service techs who need simple solutions that they can rely upon to keep families, customers, students, and public swimmers safe."

ABOUT HASA

HASA, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, including swimming pools, water tanks and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates out of facilities in California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada and Texas.

