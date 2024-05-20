HASA Rounds Out its Texas Expansion Strategy with the Opening of Its New Production Facility in Dallas

SAUGUS, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HASA, Inc. (www.hasa.com), a leading provider of Safe, Clean and Clear water treatment for recreational, municipal, and industrial water sanitization, today unveiled the official opening of its new package product manufacturing facility in the Dallas, Texas market.

The new Dallas plant marks HASA's second greenfield production expansion in the state in less than 12 months, demonstrating the brand's commitment to providing premium water sanitization products for the growing needs of Texas regional markets.

"HASA is excited to expand our manufacturing footprint in key regions within Texas, highlighting our company's leadership as a trusted provider of high-quality water sanitization products for the industry," said Chris Brink, CEO of HASA, Inc. "We are thrilled to join the broader Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex business community with our newly opened facility—and look forward to becoming a robust contributor to the local economy by bringing new job opportunities to prospective employees in the region."

With the opening of this new production plant, HASA now offers three package product production facilities throughout Texas to serve new and current customers with the brand's distinctive returnable packaged product model. The Dallas facility joins existing factory locations in San Antonio and Bryan. Angela Tran, Chief Strategy Officer for HASA, adds: "This newly opened Dallas facility enhances HASA's capacity to provide scalable, premium sodium hypochlorite water solutions to the regional market in the form of our marquee returnable, sustainable packaged product model. We look forward to continuing to play a fundamental role in supplying nearby communities with environmentally sound and reliable water sanitization options."

HASA has been proudly committed to offering the industry's highest quality liquid sodium hypochlorite treatment solutions to the water care industry for the past six decades. To learn more about HASA's product offerings, please visit www.hasa.com .

About HASA

HASA, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, including swimming pools, water tanks and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates out of facilities in California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada and Texas. Over its 60-year history, HASA has established a strong reputation for supplying superior products through excellent logistics and distribution capabilities. Additional information about HASA is available at www.hasa.com .

