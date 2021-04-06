HASAQUE Presents: Top 30 Israeli-Tech Companies That Could Go Public Via SPAC

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HASAQUE SPAC Advisors, the SPAC-focused investment advisor and research provider, today released a new market report, covering the top 30 Israeli-tech companies that could go public through a SPAC merger, according to HASAQUE's analysts. The report provides a business overview and key insights on each company, as well as founders' bios and contact details. According to Zvika Finkelstein, HASAQUE's Founder and CEO:

"In light of the growing competition among SPAC sponsors to find the best companies to take public, we decided to launch a series of market reports that cover some privately-held companies that we believe could be a great fit to going public via SPAC. The new repot introduces the Israeli tech ecosystem as a fertile ground for acquisitions by US-listed SPACs, as more Israeli companies are discovering the SPAC route as a viable back door to Wall-St, while at the same time, many new SPACs mention the Israeli tech sector as a target area."

The new report, which is available now on HASAQUE's website, features some of the most promising privately-held technology companies that were either established in Israel, founded by Israelis, or have significant operations in Israel. The covered companies operate in a wide range of sectors including Fintech, Media, Healthcare, Agtech, Proptech, Foodtech, Insurtech, Gaming and Cybersecurity, among others.

About HASAQUE SPAC Advisors

HASAQUE is an alternative investment advisor which is purely focused on Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). The company delivers agnostic analyses of SPAC transactions and business combinations across the US capital markets, offering the most comprehensive library of SPAC-focused due-diligence reports currently available on the market. For more information regarding HASAQUE's offerings, please refer to its website at HASAQUE.com

Disclaimer

Under no circumstances should any information contained above be construed as investment advice, or as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other financial instruments. The financial instruments discussed above may not be suitable for all investors and investors must make their own investment decisions based upon their specific investment objectives and financial situation utilizing their own financial advisors as they deem necessary.

HASAQUE's research and advisory services are provided on a standalone basis. The company does not have a brokerage business, nor it holds any commercial relationships with companies under its coverage.

Contact Details

Laura Miscolzi / [email protected] / +972-842-0719

