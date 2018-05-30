Hasbro And Quidd Team Up To Create And Sell Rare, Digital Stickers

Starting today, Quidd will begin to create, distribute and sell limited-edition digital stickers, trading cards and toys from 40 of Hasbro's brands. This expansive collaboration will transform Hasbro's iconic intellectual properties, including DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, GI JOE, and NERF, into rare, one-of-a-kind digital stickers, GIFs, trading cards and digital toys that can be purchased, traded and displayed through Quidd's free mobile application (LINK).

"We're excited to announce this innovative partnership, bringing the truly amazing Hasbro portfolio of brands to our marketplace," said Michael Bramlage, co-Founder and CEO of Quidd. "Our fast-growing community will get to experience the depth of Hasbro's visionary worlds by owning and interacting with rare digital characters, many of which will only be made available as digital exclusives."

Founded in 2015, Quidd is the leading platform for buying, trading and using premium, rare digital goods and is one of the few destinations that introduces scarcity and serendipity into the digital retail experience. Quidd can now make characters from Hasbro's catalog, such as OPTIMUS PRIME, RAINBOW DASH, or DEMOGORGON, rare and fun to collect digitally.

"Quidd's unique platform will allow our fans to engage and interact with our brands in a new and compelling format," said David Henderson, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products North America, Hasbro. "With more 'first' experiences coming digitally, Quidd's ability to leverage storytelling through digital stickers, cards and toys is something that our community will embrace."

Quidd has sold nearly 1.75 Billion individually serialized items since launch, making Quidd's digital goods ledger and catalog the largest on the planet.

The TRANSFORMERS, MY LITTLE PONY, MAGIC: THE GATHERING and MONOPOLY first edition releases are now available via the Quidd App (LINK).

About Quidd

Quidd is the leading platform for buying, trading and using premium, rare digital goods. Available for free on iOS and Android devices, the Quidd app enables fans to buy, own and use digital stuff, like stickers, GIFs, cards and toys, to express their fandoms, construct their identities, and have more fun with their favorite things. The best names in entertainment, including Hasbro, Marvel, Game Of Thrones, Rick And Morty, Sanrio, Michael Jackson, and more, are using the Quidd platform to reach new audiences and build new businesses. Quidd is backed by Sequoia Capital with headquarters in NYC. For more information, check out our press kit or visit quidd.co.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 1 on the 2017 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past seven years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews and Instagram (@Hasbro).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hasbro-and-quidd-team-up-to-create-and-sell-rare-digital-stickers-300656036.html

SOURCE Quidd

Related Links

https://quidd.co

