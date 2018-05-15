Hasbro and Special Olympics Join Together to Grow Empathy and Inclusion in Schools Globally

"Special Olympics has been a leader in creating a culture of inclusion while also developing empathy and compassion in youth in schools across the globe," said Karen Davis, senior vice president of Global Philanthropy and Social Impact, Hasbro, Inc. "Hasbro is delighted to help Special Olympics expand this model through a combination of financial support, the time and talent of our employee volunteers and the use of our toys and games. This work is core to Hasbro's purpose of making the world a better place for children and their families."

Special Olympics Unified Schools and Unified Champion Schools (United States) promote social inclusion by bringing together young people with and without intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics Unified Sports, inclusive youth leadership and student clubs, and school or community-wide initiatives. At its core, this Unified Schools strategy is about unifying all students—with and without disabilities—using sports as a catalyst for social inclusion and attitude and behavior change.

More specifically, Hasbro's support will focus on:

Innovation Grants for Unified Youth pairs : Over the next five years, Hasbro will sponsor 100 Innovation Grants to empower Unified Youth pairs around the world to implement projects that foster inclusion for all, both on and off the playing field. This is part of Special Olympics' 'Revolution is Inclusion' campaign, a global initiative to create a world of full inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities.

Over the next five years, Hasbro will sponsor 100 Innovation Grants to empower Unified Youth pairs around the world to implement projects that foster inclusion for all, both on and off the playing field. This is part of Special Olympics' 'Revolution is Inclusion' campaign, a global initiative to create a world of full inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities. Unified Schools : Hasbro will support the Unified Champion Schools in four states in the U.S. (Rhode Island, Washington , California , Florida ) and Unified Schools in eight countries ( Canada , Mexico , Colombia , Chile , Brazil , Italy , United Kingdom , India ). Local Hasbro offices in these communities often donate toys and games to the local programs, and employees volunteer at events.

Hasbro will support the Unified Champion Schools in four states in the U.S. (Rhode , , ) and Unified Schools in eight countries ( , , , , , , , ). Local Hasbro offices in these communities often donate toys and games to the local programs, and employees volunteer at events. Special Olympics Elementary School Playbook : This resource is designed to help elementary school communities increase social inclusion for students with and without intellectual disabilities and provides tools for teachers and administrators to begin implementing components of the Unified Champion Schools curriculum. Funding was provided by both Hasbro and the U.S. Office of Special Education Programs at the U.S. Department of Education.

: This resource is designed to help elementary school communities increase social inclusion for students with and without intellectual disabilities and provides tools for teachers and administrators to begin implementing components of the Unified Champion Schools curriculum. Funding was provided by both Hasbro and the U.S. Office of Special Education Programs at the U.S. Department of Education. Special Olympics 2018 USA Games : Hasbro is a Bronze sponsor of the Special Olympics 2018 USA Games, which will be held July 1-6, 2018 in Seattle . Additionally, Hasbro is Presenting Sponsor of the Youth Leadership Experience during the Games, bringing together high school students from across the U.S., with and without intellectual disabilities, for a week of volunteering and training on how to be agents of change within their schools and communities.

Hasbro is a Bronze sponsor of the Special Olympics 2018 USA Games, which will be held in . Additionally, Hasbro is Presenting Sponsor of the Youth Leadership Experience during the Games, bringing together high school students from across the U.S., with and without intellectual disabilities, for a week of volunteering and training on how to be agents of change within their schools and communities. BE FEARLESS BE KIND Awards : Earlier this year, 10 inspiring students were recognized as BE FEARLESS BE KIND award winners for their inclusion of students with intellectual disabilities through participation in Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools programming. Each winner received $1,000 to support Special Olympics programming in their school.

A longtime supporter of Special Olympics Rhode Island, home of Hasbro's global headquarters, Hasbro expanded its relationship with Special Olympics International in 2016 with the launch of BE FEARLESS BE KIND. Calling upon youth to "stand up for others, be inclusive, and make a difference," the core elements of BE FEARLESS BE KIND are focused on teaching empathy, helping youth put their empathy into action and celebrating kind kids who serve as positive role models and changemakers.

"Hasbro's leadership for the full inclusion of youth with intellectual disabilities is truly inspirational," said Mary Davis, Special Olympics International CEO. "As partners we share the view that when the world chooses to include, all lives will be improved. This year, as Special Olympics celebrates our 50th anniversary, inclusion is a reality for many, and yet still a distant dream for millions more. In the next 50 years, with the help of amazing partners such as Hasbro, we are determined to close this inclusion gap and make inclusion a reality for everyone."

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 5 on the 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past seven years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sport, health, education and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities. Founded in 1968, and celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, the Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 5 million athletes and Unified partners in more than 170 countries. With the support of more than 1 million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers 32 Olympic-type sports and over 108,000 games and competitions throughout the year. Special Olympics is supported by individuals, foundations and partners, including the Christmas Records Trust, the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics, The Coca-Cola Company, United Airlines, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN, Microsoft, Lions Clubs International, Bank of America, Essilor Vision Foundation, the Golisano Foundation, Safilo Group, and TOYOTA. Click here for a full list of partners. Engage with us on: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and our blog on Medium

Contact:

Connor Mellas

Special Olympics International

M: 212-614-4702

connor.mellas@bm.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hasbro-and-special-olympics-join-together-to-grow-empathy-and-inclusion-in-schools-globally-300648641.html

SOURCE Special Olympics