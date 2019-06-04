Hasbro Teams Up With Wicked Cool Toys To Bring Iconic Micro Machines Back To Store Shelves In 2020

BRISTOL, Pa., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to take a trip down memory lane—in a tiny car! It was announced today that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has entered into an agreement to appoint Wicked Cool Toys as global master toy licensee for one of the hottest toy lines of the 1980s and 1990s, Micro Machines. Wicked Cool Toys' portfolio includes original IP as well as the master toy licenses for top brands including Pokémon and Cabbage Patch Kids®. Micro Machines, a top-selling line featuring collectable component style "playsets" and miniature vehicles, originally became a hit in the mid-1980s. The new line of Micro Machines is expected to hit store shelves in the fall of 2020.

Michael Rinzler, co-president of Wicked Cool Toys, said, "Micro Machines is one of those amazing nostalgic brands that still has appeal 30 years later. There is huge potential to bring it back." Jeremy Padawer, co-president, continued, "Considering recent toy unboxing trends, the brand's multigenerational appeal, and the vehicle category's ripeness for something 'new' again, we believe Micro Machines will be a global phenomenon."

The original Micro Machines line was made by Galoob which is now part of Hasbro. Many different styles of Micro Machines were released including popular model cars and trucks, emergency vehicles, motorcycles, and airplanes. In addition, several Micro Machines lines were created based on top franchises. The toy line is as much known for its petite size as it is for its popular advertising campaign. Each spot ended with the slogan, "If it doesn't say Micro Machines, it's not the real thing!"

Casey Collins, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Licensing at Hasbro said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Wicked Cool Toys, an entrepreneurial toy company that has a proven track record in relaunching classic brands with product innovation and a modern, sophisticated marketing approach. We are excited to collaborate to introduce Micro Machines to a whole new generation of kids."

Further details about the new Micro Machines line will be released later this year.

About Wicked Cool Toys (LLC/WCT)

Wicked Cool Toys (WCT) was founded in 2012 to make playtime the most fun ever! The team is expert at creating unique and innovative products that surprise, delight, and bring smiles to the faces of kids ages 1 to 101. Iconic brands such as Pokémon (ex-Asia), and Cabbage Patch Kids®, as well as hot up and coming brands like Ninja™, inspired by digital influencer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, have turned to Wicked Cool Toys to be their global master toy partner. The award-winning company is also behind some of the most whimsical and category-defying products you'll see on store shelves today including Blinger™, a new glam styling tool, Hank's Twisted Challenge™, Lunch Pets™ and Swarm Squad™. If you're ready for something to brighten your day, visit www.wickedcooltoys.com and follow the Company on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. www.facebook.com/wickedcooltoys - @wickedcooltoys

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

