HASC Chairman Adam Smith Keynotes Briefing on Future of U.S. Nuclear Policy

8:30am – 11:00am

Thursday, October 24

National Press Club, First Amendment Lounge

529 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20045

The global security foundation Ploughshares Fund will host a special briefing on the future of U.S. nuclear policy on Thursday, October 24 at the National Press Club.

Chairman Adam Smith of the House Armed Services Committee will deliver a keynote talk to kick off the event at 8:30am. He will outline his vision for U.S. nuclear policy, including his funding priorities and how these will affect nuclear force structure and future modernization.

Following his remarks, national security experts Kennette Benedict, senior advisor to and former publisher of The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists and current Ploughshares Fund board member Kelly Magsamen, vice president for National Security and International Policy at the Center for American Progress, and Mieke Eoyang, vice president for the National Security Program at Third Way will evaluate the prospects for a new nuclear policy, touching on current debates and the impact of various 2020 election scenarios. Joe Cirincione, president of Ploughshares Fund, will chair this panel.

"Chairman Adam Smith is one of the strongest voices on nuclear issues in Congress," said Ploughshares Fund President Joe Cirincione. "His talk at our conference last year helped set the agenda for the House and informed the presidential campaigns. This year's speech may do the same."

Doors will open at 8 a.m. with a light breakfast served. For media inquiries and RSVP: Director of Communications & Marketing Delfin Vigil: dvigil@ploughshares.org; (415) 259-1247.

Ploughshares Fund is a global security foundation based in San Francisco, with an office in Washington, DC. Founded in 1981, Ploughshares Fund supports initiatives to reduce and eventually eliminate nuclear weapons. It is the largest U.S. philanthropic organization focused exclusively on nuclear security. Visit ploughshares.org

