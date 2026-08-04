HASC Louisiana and McNeese Athletic Foundation Announce Multiyear Partnership

LAKE CHARLES, La., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The McNeese Athletic Foundation (MAF) has signed a multiyear sponsorship contract with the Health and Safety Council Louisiana (HASC Louisiana), Deputy Athletic Director and MAF Executive Director Matt Fontenot has announced.

The Health and Safety Council Louisiana is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to cost-effective services for the Southwest Louisiana community and business sectors, and has served Louisiana since 1955.

The McNeese Athletic Foundation has signed a multi-year sponsorship contract with HASC Louisiana.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with the Health and Safety Council Louisiana," said Fontenot. "The Safety Council has been a cornerstone of our community for generations, helping develop a stronger, safer and more skilled workforce while serving thousands of individuals and businesses across the region.

"This partnership is about two organizations with deep roots in Southwest Louisiana coming together to make an even greater impact. The McNeese Athletic Foundation is committed to providing championship opportunities for our student-athletes, and we're proud to align with an organization that shares our passion for investing in people and strengthening our community. We look forward to building something special together and creating a partnership that Cowboy fans, Safety Council members and all of Southwest Louisiana can be proud of."

"On behalf of HASC Louisiana, we're thrilled to partner with the McNeese Athletic Foundation," said Sarita Scheufens, President of HASC Louisiana. "As a lifelong resident of Calcasieu Parish, I have seen McNeese continue to strengthen its role as a cornerstone of Southwest Louisiana through a modern athletics program, expanded online learning opportunities and a welcoming campus environment that supports students as they prepare for their futures.

"HASC Louisiana is honored to partner with McNeese in advancing opportunities for the people of our region. We work closely with educators to help create clear pathways from the classroom to meaningful careers. We believe the citizens of this region deserve the first opportunity to access high-wage jobs, and we are dedicated to cultivating and connecting local talent with the employers who need them."

About HASC Louisiana

HASC Louisiana is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building safe workplaces through workforce training, occupational health, screening and technology solutions. Formerly known as the Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana, HASC Louisiana has served the state's industrial community since 1955, continually evolving to meet the changing needs of industry, owner companies and contractors.

SOURCE Health and Safety Council Louisiana