HASC Louisiana Opens Occupational Health Center in Sulphur, Expanding Care for Southwest Louisiana's Industrial Workforce

SULPHUR, La., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health and Safety Council (HASC®) has expanded its Louisiana presence with the opening of a new Occupational Health Center in Sulphur, bringing occupational health services closer to job sites and production facilities across Southwest Louisiana.

Located at 3621 E. Napoleon Street in Sulphur, the new health center provides convenient access to OSHA-knowledgeable providers and occupational health services for organizations and employees across Calcasieu Parish and the surrounding industrial corridor.

The HASC Louisiana team, local officials, community members and industry partners gathered for the ribbon cutting at the new Occupational Health Center in Sulphur, marking an expanded commitment to workforce health, safety, and job readiness in Southwest Louisiana.

Building on decades of occupational health delivery across the Gulf Coast, the Sulphur branch marks HASC Louisiana's first full-service Occupational Health Center in the state and gives companies access to occupational health, training, and screening services through a single branch that supports the entire employee lifecycle.

The new 9,000-square-foot facility supports petrochemical, refining, energy, and manufacturing operations by helping keep workers site-ready and healthy through injury care, health testing and physicals, case management, fitness-for-duty and return-to-work assessments, medical directorship, and other occupational health services.

"Timely access to occupational health services directly impacts site readiness and worker recovery," said Tommy Hysler, Chief Medical Officer of HASC. "Our providers understand industrial environments and OSHA requirements. Through our expanding health center network and the teleSTAT® telemedicine program, we deliver consistent care when and where industry needs it."

Southwest Louisiana continues to experience sustained industrial growth along the I-10 corridor and throughout Calcasieu Parish, increasing the need for accessible occupational health infrastructure to support plant operations, contractors, and project activity across the region.

The Sulphur branch is supported by a skilled clinical team providing medical oversight and injury care coordination, ensuring timely treatment and case management that support workforce health and operational continuity.

The health center's full range of services includes:

Injury care and fitness-for-duty examinations

Physicals and health testing

Drug and alcohol testing (full-service TPA)

Medical directorship and case management

teleSTAT telemedicine and on-site services

"This new center reflects our continued commitment to Southwest Louisiana and the industries that power the region," said Sarita Scheufens, President of HASC Louisiana. "By investing locally, we are expanding access to occupational health services that support safety, compliance, job readiness, and long-term economic growth across our industrial community."

The opening was marked by a community ribbon-cutting event at the Sulphur facility, bringing together industry partners, safety leaders, local stakeholders, chambers, and associations to recognize the expansion.

The Occupational Health Center is now open and serving Southwest Louisiana industry. The center operates Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CST. The Sulphur branch expands HASC Louisiana's occupational health presence in the region and supports employers, contractors, and workers across nearby job sites and production facilities.

For more information, visit louisiana.hasc.com. To schedule an appointment or facility tour, contact the Sulphur Occupational Health Center at (337) 446-8944 or [email protected].

About HASC Louisiana

HASC Louisiana is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to offering training, screening, and occupational health services. Formerly known as the Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana, the organization has served industry since 1955 and supports owners, contractors, and workers across petrochemical, refining, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

HASC Louisiana is part of the Health and Safety Council (HASC®) network, which delivers integrated occupational health, screening, training, and technology programs across the Gulf Coast and beyond.

SOURCE Health and Safety Council Louisiana