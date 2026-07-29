Record-Breaking Contractor Safety Awards Highlight the Energy Industry's Commitment to Occupational Safety

More than 750 industry professionals representing 94 companies and 36 sponsoring organizations gathered to recognize outstanding contractor safety performance across Southwest Louisiana.

LAKE CHARLES, La., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Contractor Safety Awards (CSA) concluded July 16 at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino's Grand Event Center, bringing together more than 750 industry professionals representing 94 companies and 36 sponsoring organizations for the largest event in the program's more than 20-year history.

The 2026 Contractor Safety Awards welcomed more than 750 industry professionals, marking the largest event in the program's more than 20-year history.

Presented by HASC Louisiana in partnership with the Lake Area Industry Alliance (LAIA) and the Southwest Louisiana Construction User's Council (SLCUC), the Contractor Safety Awards recognize contractor companies demonstrating outstanding safety performance at participating owner facilities. The annual event celebrates companies that help strengthen safety culture across the region's petrochemical, refining, energy, construction and manufacturing industries.

The evening featured a sponsorship mixer, networking opportunities, and an awards ceremony recognizing contractor companies for exceptional safety performance. Eighty-four awards were presented to organizations demonstrating outstanding commitment to safety and leadership across Southwest Louisiana.

Record participation in this year's program reflects the growing emphasis the region's industrial community places on protecting their teams, sharing best practices, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. As owner companies and contractors continue to work together to strengthen safety performance, the Contractor Safety Awards provide an opportunity to recognize organizations leading by example and reinforce the shared commitment to building safe workplaces.

"The growth of the Contractor Safety Awards is about more than attendance. It reflects an industry that continues to invest in its people and prioritize safety as a shared responsibility," said Sarita Scheufens, President of HASC Louisiana. "Every organization recognized contributes to a stronger safety culture, and together we're helping raise the standard across the region."

Event photos, the official recap video, and additional information about the Contractor Safety Awards are available at www.ContractorSafetyAwards.com.

About the Contractor Safety Awards

The Contractor Safety Awards is an annual recognition program that honors contractor companies demonstrating outstanding safety performance at participating owner facilities throughout Southwest Louisiana. Through collaboration among industry partners, the program promotes continuous improvement and strengthens safety culture across the region's industrial workforce.

About HASC Louisiana

HASC Louisiana is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building safe workplaces through workforce training, occupational health, screening, and technology solutions. Formerly known as the Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana, HASC Louisiana has served the state's industrial community since 1955, continually evolving to meet the changing needs of industry, owner companies, and contractors.

For More Information

For details on events or services, visit louisiana.hasc.com or contact HASC Louisiana at [email protected] or 337-436-3354.

SOURCE Health and Safety Council Louisiana