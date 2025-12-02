HASC Louisiana Opens New Brusly Location, Expanding Access to Industry-Leading Safety Training and Health Services Across Plaquemine and Addis

BRUSLY, La., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health and Safety Council (HASC®) has expanded its Louisiana presence with the opening of a new Brusly location, bringing industry-leading training, occupational health services, and screening solutions closer to West Baton Rouge's growing industrial workforce.

The new Brusly branch, located at 400 W. St. Francis Street, expands access to Safety Essentials®, the most widely accepted reciprocal contractor orientation nationwide, along with site-specific training, occupational health services and NABSC-approved drug and alcohol screening through HASC OmniScreening™ services. Through the integrated LINK® digital platform, this location helps companies keep workers site-ready throughout the employee lifecycle and reduce delays at the gate.

"Louisiana's industrial growth continues to accelerate, and our role is to make sure the workforce evolves at the same speed as innovation," said Sarita Scheufens, President of HASC Louisiana. "As a nonprofit, HASC Louisiana reinvests its resources and prioritizes job-site readiness and long-term community impact."

HASC Louisiana Brusly officially opened on October 27, 2025, and will host an Open House on December 2, 2025, featuring tours of the new facility, live music, refreshments, and networking opportunities. The event will give industry partners and community leaders a firsthand look at how HASC is supporting workforce development, safety performance, and operational readiness across Louisiana. RSVP for this complimentary event at www.hasc.us/brusly.

Driven by industry demand, HASC Louisiana continues to grow its footprint across the Gulf Coast region. The organization's regional headquarters in Sulphur operates from a state-of-the-art campus that anchors its Louisiana operations. Building on that foundation, HASC has opened new branches in Gonzales and most recently Brusly, with another training and health center slated to open in LaPlace later this year.

HASC Louisiana Names New Regional VP of Operations

In 2026, HASC Louisiana will welcome Nina LeBlanc as the Regional Vice President of Operations - Louisiana. LeBlanc will relocate from Texas to Louisiana for this role, guiding operational growth, supporting new-site development, and ensuring that each Louisiana branch delivers seamless, high-quality training and occupational health services. With more than 20 years in industry and experience in safety, compliance, and account management, Nina brings a solid understanding of customer needs and day-to-day operations. She previously served as Director of Account Management at HASC, successfully supporting national initiatives, including the launch and adoption of Safety Essentials.

About HASC Louisiana

HASC Louisiana is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to offering premier training, screening and occupational health services. Formerly known as the Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana, HASC Louisiana has been serving the state since 1955, continually expanding to meet the evolving needs of industry and the owners and contractors who support them. Dedicated to innovation, HASC Louisiana leverages emerging technologies to develop advanced solutions in workforce training, such as Safety Essentials, health services, screening, and technology.

For More Information

Visit louisiana.hasc.com to learn more about HASC Louisiana Brusly. The Brusly branch is open Monday – Friday, 6:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For details on services or to schedule an appointment, visit louisiana.hasc.com or contact HASC Louisiana at [email protected] or 225-412-9880.

SOURCE Health and Safety Council Louisiana