HASC Releases Regional Behavioral Health Scan Showing Rising Needs and Continued Progress Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hospital Association of Southern California (HASC) has released a new Comprehensive Behavioral Health Environmental Scan conducted with Health Management Associates (HMA). The report provides an updated look at behavioral health needs, system pressures and areas of progress across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The scan confirms that behavioral health needs continue to rise across the region. Counties are seeing increases in serious mental illness, depression, suicide and opioid-related crises, all of which place added strain on hospitals and community providers. Emergency departments remain a frequent access point for individuals in crisis, and many hospitals report extended boarding times due to limited step-down and inpatient placement options.

Capacity shortages are a major contributor. Most counties continue to experience 20% to 40% shortfalls in psychiatric inpatient, subacute or residential beds, and several counties report gaps in adolescent, geriatric or specialty behavioral health services. Workforce shortages remain significant as hospitals and community organizations struggle to recruit and retain psychiatrists, behavioral health nurses and licensed clinical social workers.

The scan also notes important progress. Counties and hospitals have expanded crisis stabilization units (CSUs), intensive outpatient programs and mobile crisis response teams that help divert patients from emergency departments. Infrastructure investments are underway across the region, including new CSU capacity in Orange County, a psychiatric health facility planned in Ventura County and Riverside County's Wellness Village, which will bring integrated inpatient and community-based services to the region beginning in 2026.

"Counties and hospitals across Southern California are working every day to meet the growing behavioral health needs of their communities," said George W. Greene, president and CEO of HASC. "This scan brings regional data together in one place and underscores the importance of continued partnership so we can support residents who rely on a stable behavioral health system."

HASC will distribute county-level summaries to boards of supervisors and behavioral health leaders to support local planning, information sharing and continued collaboration.

