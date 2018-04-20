HashChain Technology Confirms There are no Material Changes to the Recent Increase in Market Activity

VANCOUVER, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - HashChain Technology Inc. ("HashChain" or the "Company") (TSXV: KASH; OTCQB: HSSHF) at the request of IIROC, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.
About HashChain Technology Inc.
HashChain is a blockchain company, and the first publicly traded (TSXV:KASH; OTCQB: HSSHF) Canadian cryptocurrency mining company to file a final prospectus supporting highly scalable and flexible mining operations across all major cryptocurrencies. HashChain taps low-cost North American power, cool climate and high-speed Internet: the trifecta most critical to mining success, to create a competitive position for maximizing the number of mining 'wins.' HashChain currently operates 100 DASH mining Rigs, 1,770 Bitcoin Rigs, and has received an additional 2,000 Rigs. Once all Rigs are operational HashChain will be consuming approximately 5.8 megawatts of power. HashChain also acquired a Dash Masternode, which requires a collateral investment of 1,000 DASH coins. Diversifying its business strategy beyond crypto mining, the Company recently acquired NODE40, a blockchain technology company that developed NODE40 Balance, a new SaaS product making cryptocurrency tax reporting simpler and more accurate. The solution allows cryptocurrency users and traders to accurately report their capital gains and losses. NODE40 is also one of the leading masternode server-hosting providers for the Dash network and is seeking additional alternate coin masternode hosting.
HashChain Mining is a wholly owned subsidiary of HashChain Technology Inc. based out of Albany, New York, and an office in Vancouver, British Columbia.
