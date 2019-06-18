HashedIn and Basepair Collaborated on Developing a SaaS Solution to Interpret DNA Sequencing (NGS) Data for Personalized and Predictive Healthcare

HashedIn used ANT Design which aids scientists and physicians from Harvard Medical School, New York University, University of California San Diego among others to use Basepair to make breakthrough medical discoveries in critical care like cancer and AIDS

SAN JOSE, California, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the mission to use technology to improve healthcare,Basepair developed a SaaS solution to manage, analyze, and interpret next-generation sequencing (NGS) data. Basepair in association with HashedIn used ANT design to help scientists and physicians focus on scalable data analytics solutions to simplify and expedite analysis workflows without requiring investments in costly computing resources and specialized personnel.

Genomic technologies have the potential to fundamentally change medicine, research, agriculture, etc.Currently,scientists, and physicians from leading institutes use Basepair to make breakthrough medical discoveries in critical illness and provide better medical care to patients. Their customers include consumer genomics, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and agri-genomics companies.

According to Amit Utkarsh Sinha, CEO Basepair, "DNA sequencing is a powerful new technology that has the potential to transform medicine. However, scientists are struggling with inadequate computing infrastructure or constructing irreproducible analysis workflows. Basepair lets scientists go from raw data to results, with just a few clicks. Basepair's interactive analysis and visualization gives users unprecedented visibility into their data."

According to Ankur Richhariya,VP,Global Services, HashedIn Technologies, "The criticality of data analysis is industry agnostic. However, when it comes to healthcare, the relevance of just in time, predictive, and personalized data has far-reaching implications in addressing human needs. Decisions made have a direct impact on the lives of patients."

HashedIn compliments this by ensuring successful implementation of displaying the genome data visually, in systematic tabular structure, providing the user with ease to filter and sort the data according to the specific needs like report generation, and analytics charts for various parameters like copy number versus chromosomes, variant Density, Metrics, Base change, and Annotations.

About BasePair

Basepair is a next-gen sequencing (NGS) data analytics company dedicated to accelerating the scientific discovery.We focus on scalable data analytics solutions to simplify and expedite analysis workflows with cost-effective computing resources.

About HashedIn

HashedIn is an IT services and consulting company that builds intelligent SaaS solutions. HashedIn has built over 150 robust solutions for 125+ clients worldwide, including companies like Honeywell, NetApp, WinZip (a Corel Company), and Aruba. Learn about Intelligent SaaS Solutions,visit: www.hashedin.com

Media contacts:

Shilpa Rao

Media@hashedin.com

SOURCE HashedIn Technologies Private Limited

Related Links

http://www.hashedin.com

