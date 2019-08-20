HashedIn Goes Global, to Nurture Several Companies With Trending Cloud Computing Solutions

SAN JOSE, California, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HashedIn further expands its global presence and sets up offices in Sydney (Australia), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), and Toronto (Canada). The company has launched itself globally with an avid goal to enable the growth of the SaaS market and enhance the innovation portfolio of larger enterprises.

It has also developed strong business partnerships with varied strategical business companies like United Nations Technology Innovation Labs (Malaysia), and many more. HashedIn, has implemented the use of SaaS products and platforms that helped them grow their business. It helped build suitable SaaS platforms which portrays various analytical expertise, machine learning, and integration. With a decade of AWS experience and deemed as an advanced AWS partner, HashedIn is committed to providing the best digital solution to revive obsolete technical ventures.

According to Harshit Singhal, CBO HashedIn Technologies, "Having achieved significant success in the US and in India by achieving over 150% annual growth, we believe that SaaS based business models are as pervasive in the developing markets as in developed markets. We would like to cater to this opportunity by enabling unicorns and larger enterprises achieve that journey much faster."

HashedIn has induced the necessity of cloud computing and has thus provided a simple and easy solution that has made the SaaS optimized platforms for its clients more user-friendly.

According to Himanshu Varshney, CEO HashedIn Technologies, "In an enterprise, it is necessary to have a smooth technological transition and enhance their SaaS portfolio. I believe, the major competition for SaaS is still the expensive, slow-moving & legacy incumbents. The SaaS advantages of low upfront investments and better customer experience, and we enable this change with our tools and expertise."

The varied delivery trends that it nurtures in several technical aspects have been a pipeline to develop the essence of maintaining customer satisfaction in the long run.

About HashedIn Technologies

HashedIn is an IT services and consulting company that builds intelligent SaaS solutions. With nearly a decade of SaaS expertise, HashedIn has built a technological empire of 150 robust solutions for 125+ clients worldwide, including companies like Honeywell, NetApp, WinZip (a Corel Company), Aruba, Curefit, and many more. We are a hub which constituents of 450+ technological strong employees.To learn about Intelligent SaaS Solutions,visit: www.hashedin.com

Media Contact:

Judelyn Belinda Gomes

media@hashedin.com

SOURCE HashedIn Technologies Private Limited