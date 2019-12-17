HashedIn Technologies Ranked Number 38 in the Fastest Growing Technology Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019

SAN JOSE, California, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HashedIn Technologies Pvt. Ltd, today announced that it ranked Number 38 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. HashedIn Technologies grew 142.3 percent during this period.

According to Himanshu Varshney, CEO HashedIn Technologies, "Our growth over these years, reflects the hard work and commitment put forth into each project by our employees. Every employee is encouraged to "act like an owner", which has inculcated a leadership mindset in them. They have contributed enormously to our growth and have been the pioneers of our open, flexible and fun work culture. Our SaaS optimized platforms have been a pathway to provide user-friendly solutions and ensured that we exhibit ourselves as champions of new-age technologies to our customers. We are truly overwhelmed with this incredible recognition from Deloitte and determined to continue growing, even more, as we move forward."

According to Deloitte Technologies, "Making to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India ranking is a testament to a company's commitment to technology," Rajiv Sundar, Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2019 and Partner, Deloitte India. "With its 142.3% growth rate over three years, HashedIn Technologies has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination, and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing environment."

About HashedIn Technologies

HashedIn is an IT services and consulting company that builds intelligent SaaS solutions. With nearly a decade of SaaS expertise, HashedIn has built a technological empire of 200+ robust solutions for 150+ clients worldwide, including companies like Honeywell, NetApp, WinZip, Aruba, Curefit, and many more. To learn about Intelligent SaaS Solutions, visit: www.hashedin.com

About Deloitte Technologies

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP) and is a program recognizing India's fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses. All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. Deloitte globally has grown in scale and diversity, yet our shared culture remains the same.

Media Contact:

