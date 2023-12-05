Hashflow 2.0 Unveils Next-Level DeFi Trading Experience with Superior Pricing and Liquidity

An intent-based smart order routing architecture offering the best prices, native cross-chain swaps on Solana, and a reimagined UX highlight significant changes to the DEX.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashflow, a leading multichain decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform, today unveiled Hashflow 2.0, a fully upgraded experience with superior pricing, liquidity, and token availability, via its new intent-based "Smart Order Routing" (SOR) architecture. The upgrade will also include Hashflow's first non-EVM chain deployment with inter and native cross-chain swaps available on Solana.

The new SOR architecture finds the most optimal path across liquidity sources and fills evertrade of any size with the best price for Hashflow users. While the protocol already fetches competitive quotes from market makers via its RFQ (request-for-quote) model, Hashflow 2.0 enables traders to access $8B+ worth of external liquidity to find the best prices available.

Varun Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Hashflow, commented on the news: "We are excited to unveil Hashflow 2.0, a significant milestone in our journey to build the best platform to trade crypto. With this core update, we provide traders access to the deepest liquidity and best rates in decentralized trading. We are confident Hashflow 2.0 can quickly become the premier one-stop-shop for all traders, regardless of experience level."

Hashflow 2.0 will be a phased launch, leading with the new intent-based SOR architecture. Initially, SOR will be available on Ethereum before expanding to L2s and Solana. Hashflow's expansion to Solana allows users to access our proven RFQ model which enables smooth transitions of blue chip assets between Ethereum and Solana directly without the hassle and risks of bridging. While most users looking to trade SOL on DeFi platforms today face significant barriers, trading on Hashflow will be a seamless experience, akin to trading any other asset.

With the 2.0 update, Hashflow also unveiled a new, reimagined user experience for retail traders. DeFi platforms are infamous for having unnecessarily complex user flows and designs. Hashflow users can simply connect their wallets, get the most competitive quotes, and execute their trades securely on-chain with ease and simplicity.

"We believe in the power of simplicity – less is indeed more," Kumar continued. "We're committed to crafting the market's premier product: a platform so user-friendly that even your grandpa could use it."

