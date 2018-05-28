Hashgard Secures Millions From Over 50 Leading Investment Funds Including Fenbushi Capital and BKFUND

Hashgard is the first blockchain project initiated and managed by Fenbushi Capital.

Other strategic investors include: Gobi Partners, Bibox, Node Capital, Alphabit Fund, Frees Fund, Transference Fund, Fang Fund Partners, Linkvc, LD Capital, IMO Ventures, PreAngel, 8Decimal Capital, Stars Capital, Milestone Capital, Next Blockchain Capital, Blockwater Capital, Bitrise Capital, Hello Capital, Code Link, Vulpe Capital, Spark Capital, CHI Capital, Scry.Info Foundation, IRIS Foundation, Delphy Foundation, MDS Foundation, Primas Foundation, Genesis Capital, W Fund, and more.

What is Hashgard?

Established in March this year, Hashgard is a public blockchain providing a one-stop solution for digital asset management, catering to both individual and institutional investors.

Hashgard will establish an asset management ecosystem that connects various key components such as identity authentication (KYC), prediction markets, and data verification, in one user friendly platform. Hashgard has already established strategic partnership with projects such as Scry.Info, a blockchain development project which incorporates the best of various protocols in one simple cross-chain ecosystem, and Irisnet, a project working on interoperability for the highly anticipated Cosmos project. More partnerships will be announced.

How do I participate?

Because of the huge demand from strategic investors, there will be no ICO. To support the loyal community, Hashgard will be airdropping tokens. Details about this are yet to be announced.

SOURCE Hashgard Foundation

