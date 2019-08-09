'Hashing Out the Law' Celebrates Release of 30th Episode

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Arash Hashemi released a

special video edition of Arash Hashemi's popular podcast Hashing Out the

Law in honor of its 30th episode.

The episode deviates from the show's usual audio-only format. "It's an opportunity for my guest and me to interact with our listeners in a new way," said Arash Hashemi.

Hashemi's Hashing Out the Law legal podcast discusses the law and its evolution, adaptations and applications historically and in everyday life. The episodes feature guests both in and around the field of law.

Law Offices of Arash Hashemi

Featured in the 30th episode is criminal defense attorney Nafise "Nina" Hodjat, Esq., who examines alternative sentencing, including how the system benefits taxpayers. Hodjat, licensed to practice law in California and New York, is also a legal educator widely cited in publications such as Forbes and Business Insider.

About the Law Offices of Arash Hashemi

Founded in 2003, the firm celebrated its 16-year anniversary March 1, 2019. It all began in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. A year later, the firm relocated to Century City and in 2014, moved to its current location in West Los Angeles. Throughout the years, the firm has grown steadily, developing broad expertise in the fields of criminal defense, business litigation, personal injury, auto accidents, civil protections, and name and gender changes.

