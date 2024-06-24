HashKey Capital Becomes Founding Member of SOFA.org to Support On-chain Settlement Framework for Crypto Derivatives

HONG KONG, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hash K ey Capital , a leading global digital asset manager, is excited to announce that it has become a founding member of SOFA.org , an open-source and non-profit decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) focused on developing a DeFi ecosystem that facilitates atomic, blockchain-based settlements of financial assets.

Through its collaboration with SOFA.org , Hash K ey Capital seeks to accelerate the development of a secure, industry-wide on-chain settlement framework. HashKey Capital's support of SOFA.org demonstrates its commitment to developing infrastructure for enhancing yield generation and capital efficiency across CeFi and DeFi.

Launched on June 7th, SOFA.org 's first project aims to offer a transparent, request-for-quote (RFQ)-driven marketplace for crypto structured products.

Key Features:

Access fully customizable crypto structured products with attractive and sustainable yields on-chain

structured products with attractive and sustainable yields on-chain Eliminate counterparty risks with assets securely and automatically held in smart contract vaults

Tokenize derivative positions on-chain, unlocking liquidity between CeFi and DeFi

Services accessible on demand, available 24/7

Within just 11 days of launch, the SOFA.org protocols have reached $17mm TVL, with $27mm rUSDT accumulated on Arbitrum, constituting more than 10% of its USDT pool reserves. The SOFA ecosystem continues to expand through multiple announced strategic partnerships, with a full pipeline of updates still to come as we continue to innovate the next DeFi wave.

Build with SOFA.org today.

Website: https://www.sofa.org/

Documentation: https://docs.sofa.org/

Telegram: https://t.me/SOFAorg

Discord: https://discord.gg/sofaorg

X.com: https://x.com/SOFAorgDAO

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sofa-org/

Medium: https://medium.com/sofaorg

About Hash K ey Capital

HashKey Capital is a global digital asset and blockchain leader helping institutions, founders and talents advance the blockchain industry.

As one of the largest crypto funds and earliest investors in Ethereum, HashKey Capital has managed over US$1 billion in client assets since its inception. Leveraging its unparalleled expertise, HashKey Capital's venture investments team oversees a diversified portfolio of over 600 pioneering projects across institutional services, infrastructure, data, AI, consumer and more.

With our deep knowledge across the blockchain ecosystem, HashKey Capital has built a robust network connecting founders, investors, developers, and regulators.

About SOFA.org

SOFA.org is a decentralized, non-profit, and open-source DAO dedicated to developing a trustless, DeFi ecosystem capable of atomically settling financial assets on the blockchain. The organization's first protocol will focus on crypto structured products, enabling seamless execution between depositors and market makers through a ready-made dAPP and standardized vaults. SOFA.org is supported by a number of leading DeFi builders and crypto platforms, and more information can be found at https://sofa.org/.

Contact:

Lynloo Lee

+65 88107289

[email protected]

SOURCE SOFA.org