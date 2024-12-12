HashKey Chain Launches $50 Million Atlas Grant Program to Empower Global Web3 Developers

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 10, HashKey Chain announced the $50 million Atlas Grant Program to support global Web3 projects. This initiative aims to drive innovation in the OP Stack ecosystem, accelerate HashKey Chain's application layer growth, and boost on-chain adoption.

HashKey Chain leverages OP Stack technology to enhance transaction speed and reduce fees. This open-source framework powers Optimism's L2 Rollup and allows developers to build customizable Layer 2 blockchains with Ethereum's security.

HashKey Chain’s $50M Atlas Grant: Advancing Web3 Development in Finance and Innovation

The grant pool includes $50 million in HSK tokens, with $10 million allocated initially. Funding is tied to milestone achievements by developers and teams building on HashKey Chain.

Key Areas of Focus:

RWA (Real-World Assets) : Tokenization of financial assets for liquidity and transparency.

: Tokenization of financial assets for liquidity and transparency. PayFi, stablecoins, and BTCFi: Driving blockchain adoption in finance.

Hong Kong's role as a financial hub makes it ideal for RWA tokenization, aligning with HashKey Chain's compliance-focused strategy to bring traditional financial products on-chain.

CEO Statement:

"We are excited to announce the $50 million Atlas Grant Program to the global market," said Kay, CEO of HashKey Chain. "We hope individuals, teams, and organizations joining the HashKey Chain ecosystem share a strong confidence in the future of the crypto industry. Together with HashKey Chain, we aim to build a thriving and open Web3 ecosystem, creating groundbreaking applications with real traction across major blockchains while achieving meaningful returns in the process."

The first phase allocates $10 million in HSK tokens, with applications open from December 10, 2024, to January 10, 2025. Grant recipients will be announced on January 20, 2025.

Application: https://github.com/orgs/HashkeyHSK/discussions/new?category=session-1

