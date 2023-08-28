HashKey Exchange and imToken Form Strategic Partnership to Bridge "Trusted and Trustless" Services in the Web3 Ecosystem

News provided by

imToken

28 Aug, 2023, 04:30 ET

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Exchange, Hong Kong's first licensed retail virtual asset exchange, and imToken, a well-established non-custodial crypto wallet, have forged a strategic partnership to merge the "trusted" and "trustless" elements of the Web2 and Web3 realms within the virtual asset landscape.

Web3 operates on a "trustless" principle, relying on code, incentives, and economic mechanisms, giving users the option to not rely on third party. On the other hand, Web2 offers users a more familiar user experience and enhanced access to traditional financial services that are not yet found in Web3.

Both HashKey Exchange and imToken teams will work closely together to offer a comprehensive, seamless, and secure solution for all users, empowering customers with enhanced choices, elevating user experience to unprecedented levels of safety and convenience.

The seamless flow of value between exchanges and non-custodial wallets is a crucial junction for the Web3 investor experience. Investors seek a combination of non-custodial wallets, fiat on-ramp/off-ramp services, and professional trading capabilities, but the fragmented nature of service providers often hinders their overall experience.

In this strategic partnership, imToken will be appointed as the official non-custodial wallet partner for HashKey Exchange, catering to users who seek self-managed digital assets. As one of the first recipients of the virtual asset license from the Hong Kong SFC, HashKey Exchange will offer imToken users a trusted platform to trade virtual assets where direct bank transfers for fiat on and off ramp are supported.

We firmly believe that this collaboration will serve as a catalyst, synergizing the trusted attributes of HashKey Exchange's regulatory compliance with imToken's proven track record in security within the trustless nature. Together, we bridge the gap between fiat and digital assets, custodial and non-custodial solutions, and facilitate the unrestricted flow of value under a robust and secure framework.

Livio Weng, COO of HashKey Group, said, "We are excited to partner with imToken, a renowned name in the decentralized wallet space. By combining HashKey Exchange's regulated trading platform with imToken's secure and trustless capabilities, we aim to bring virtual asset management experience to the next level."

Ben He, CEO and Founder of imToken, said, "Our collaboration with HashKey Exchange represents a significant step forward in creating a seamless and secure ecosystem for Web3 enthusiasts. Together, we empower users to take control of their assets while ensuring they have access to a trusted fiat gateway for a holistic Web3 experience."

About HashKey Exchange

On a mission to set the bar for virtual asset exchanges in compliance, safety, and security, Hash Blockchain Limited (HashKey Exchange) is Hong Kong's first licensed virtual asset exchange for retail users. HashKey Exchange has recently received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to operate a virtual asset trading platform under Type 1 (Dealing in securities) licence and Type 7 (Providing automated trading services) licence. As HashKey Group's flagship business, HashKey Exchange provides all-in-one trading services for both professional investors (PI) and retail investors. HashKey Exchange has obtained ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 27701 (Data Privacy) management system certifications.

About imToken

imToken, a Series-B blockchain technology company headquartered in Singapore, is inspired to make digital life equally accessible to everyone, and we are committed to creating digital wallets that are simple to use, safe and secure for every user. Since its founding in 2016, imToken has served over 15 million users in more than 150 countries worldwide.

SOURCE imToken

Also from this source

imToken Sweet7 Voyage: Implementing the 7 Product Demands Voted by 80k+ Users

imToken CEO Ben: Time is Ripe to Break Crypto Wallet Trilemma

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.