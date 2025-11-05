HashKey Group and Kraken Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Institutional Adoption of Tokenized Assets

TOKYO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Group ( or "HashKey"), Asia's leading comprehensive digital asset company, and Kraken, one of the world's longest-standing, most secure and most liquid crypto platforms globally, today announced a strategic partnership to advance institutional adoption of tokenized assets. Together, both parties will combine their expertise and resources to pursue strategic initiatives that drive innovation, expand market growth, and unlock the full potential of tokenized real-world assets across the Asia-Pacific region.

Both firms bring deep expertise and shared values to the partnership: long-established credibility in a rapidly evolving global crypto ecosystem, a commitment to regulatory compliance, and a common goal of expanding institutional and retail participation in digital assets.

Recognizing the trillion-dollar opportunity to bridge traditional finance and digital assets — and unlock institutional capital that is primed for tokenization — HashKey and Kraken will explore collaboration across several strategic areas:

Driving Market Maturation — Coordinate go-to-market strategies for the development and progression of institutional-grade on-chain products spanning Western and Asian markets.



Ecosystem Growth — Pool resources to support developer engagement, community initiatives, and regulatory dialogue aimed at unlocking the potential of tokenization across jurisdictions.



Joint Marketing — Explore opportunities to launch co-branded campaigns that raise awareness of the innovation and utility of tokenized assets, showcasing their role in a broader, modern, diversified trading portfolio.

"This strategic partnership opens the door to significant opportunities in digital finance," said Dr. Xiao Feng, the Executive Director, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group. "By aligning Kraken's institutional capabilities with HashKey's infrastructure and regulatory expertise in multiple jurisdictions, we're setting the stage for more robust cross-border collaboration in this evolving space."

Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO of Kraken added: "The tokenization of financial products represents a major evolution in market infrastructure. Our collaboration with HashKey reflects our shared interest in accelerating institutional participation globally—particularly in the markets where clear regulatory frameworks and strong infrastructure are emerging."

Over the long term, the partnership lays the groundwork for seamless capital flows between the world's two largest financial regions, enabling broader digital finance applications and interoperable infrastructure.

About HashKey Group

HashKey Group is a leading comprehensive digital asset company in Asia with global operations in regions such as Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Japan, Dubai and Bermuda.

Since 2018, HashKey Group has built a global Web3 ecosystem within a high-compliance regulatory framework, including HashKey Exchange , the largest* licensed virtual asset exchange regulated by the Hong Kong SFC; HashKey Global , the flagship digital asset exchange; HashKey Capital , a global asset manager investing exclusively in blockchain technology and digital assets; HashKey OTC , the compliant over-the-counter (OTC) trading arm of HashKey Group, HashKey Cloud , a leading provider of global Web3 infrastructure; and HashKey Tokenisation , a tokenisation services provider.

HashKey Group also possesses a rich on-chain ecosystem, having developed the Ethereum Layer 2, HashKey Chain, and has listed the HashKey platform token HSK . HashKey Group is committed to driving the mass application of blockchain technology, aiming to provide trustworthy and accessible digital asset services to one billion global users.

*As of October 16, 2025, HashKey Exchange ranked 16th on Coingecko, and is the highest-ranked licensed virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong.

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 450 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by more than 15 million institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken on-chain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

