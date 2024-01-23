HashKey Group and OKX Plan Partnership to Promote Compliant Virtual Asset Innovation in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Group ("HashKey" or "the Group"), a leading end-to-end digital asset financial services group in Asia, and OKX, a global leading Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced plans to create a partnership to promote compliant virtual asset innovation and industry development in Hong Kong.

The planned collaboration is to include various industry programs, including cooperation on blockchain infrastructure development, product development and diversification, and virtual asset investment education initiatives, with a focus on the Hong Kong market.

OKX Ventures, the investment arm of OKX, was a participant in HashKey's recent Series A financing round. OKX Ventures focuses its investments on projects aimed at sustainably growing the global virtual asset ecosystem.

The cooperation between HashKey Group and OKX will leverage the strengths and resources of both companies to deliver superior services and experiences to drive the growth of Hong Kong as a global hotspot for the regulated virtual asset industry.

About HashKey Group

Established in 2018, HashKey Group is Asia's leading end-to-end digital asset financial services group that upholds the principle of "compliance first". Headquartered in Hong Kong and with operations in Singapore and Tokyo.

The Group has a wide range of businesses that provide retail investors, large institutions, family offices, funds, and professional and accredited investors with innovative investment opportunities and end-to-end solutions in the fields of digital assets and the Web3 ecosystem.

Our core businesses include a licensed virtual asset exchange regulated by the Hong Kong SFC, a global asset manager investing exclusively in blockchain technology and digital assets, a world-leading blockchain node validation service provider; tokenisation services provider; and Web3 PFP incubation and community operation service provider, among others.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

