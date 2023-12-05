Hashlock Acquires StealthTest to Bolster Web3 Developer Infrastructure

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashlock, a leading blockchain security and smart contract auditing firm based in Australia, proudly announces its acquisition of StealthTest, an API-based Web3 developer platform and tool set featuring private test networks. Areta (formerly web3 Studios), a global investment banking firm for the Web3 and digital asset economy, acted as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.

The Hashlock and StealthTest organizations are immensely proud of the dedication and unity displayed throughout the acquisition process, and the achievement underscores their collective vision, resilience, and commitment to innovation that led to this significant milestone. Together they are now poised for even greater success in the dynamic world of Web3.

StealthTest is renowned for its comprehensive and collaborative Web3 infrastructure that supports critical aspects of smart contract and token development and testing within its secure and private testing environments for most EVM-compatible chains. The platform offers instantaneous blockchain infrastructure, empowering developers and enterprise companies to focus on Web3 innovation and experimentation, rather than on complex node deployments, environmental variables, and security and compliance concerns. StealthTest remains the only cloud-based private developer platform that emphasizes the protection of intellectual property assets and related proprietary data and information during the project development cycle.

Hashlock's decision to acquire StealthTest aligns with its commitment to delivering enhanced privacy, security, and functionality to its clients. As part of the acquisition, Hashlock will integrate StealthTest into its existing ecosystem to create a fullstack developer suite for Web3 building, testing, auditing, and deployments.

Collin Woodward, President and General Counsel of StealthTest, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, saying, "The StealthTest team is thrilled to see our product join forces with Hashlock as part of a shared vision to advance Web3 development infrastructure. We have long said that as Web3 matures, the methodology of builders and service providers must evolve to attract and entice traditional enterprise companies to enter the industry. In this next stage of Web3, private testing is a cornerstone of secure Web3 development to foster trust and reliability, and a mandatory part of the development life cycle so teams can identify and address critical exploits, deployment issues, and token data errors before they occur in public. This deal certainly raises the bar for quality assurance, security, and compliance in the blockchain industry."

Jock Haslam, Director of Hashlock, shared his perspective on the acquisition, stating, "This acquisition is a significant milestone for Hashlock and our clients. StealthTest's cutting-edge technology and strategic vision will empower Hashlock to expand its product offerings and provide more robust security and testing solutions than ever before. By combining our exceptional products, we will enable developers to build, test, audit, and deploy with confidence, and get things right the first time to market."

The terms of the transaction were undisclosed.

About Hashlock:

Hashlock is a leading blockchain security and smart contract auditing firm dedicated to providing top-tier security services for blockchain projects. With a team of experts well-versed in blockchain technology and smart contract auditing, Hashlock helps organizations identify vulnerabilities and ensure the reliability and security of their blockchain-based applications.

https://www.hashlock.com.au/

About StealthTest:

StealthTest is an API-based Web3 developer platform and tool set for modern Web3 development that revolutionizes quality assurance, security, and compliance processes. Created by the team at nameless.io, the StealthTest platform features private test networks for most EVM-compatible chains. Each private testnet is an isolated node that allows for the private and secure testing of smart contracts and token assets, with collaborative features to allow multiple users to freely develop, test, iterate, and execute all within a comprehensive, privatized developer sandbox.

https://www.stealthtest.com/

About Areta (formerly web3 Studios):

Areta (formerly web3 Studios) is a global investment banking firm for the Web3 and digital assets economy. They are an independent partner to the leaders in the ecosystem on mergers & acquisitions, capital formation, and decentralized governance.

https://www.web3-studios.com/

