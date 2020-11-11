Hashtag Planet Puts a Positive Spin on Activism by Creating Apparel with Purpose

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashtag Planet creates apparel with purpose as a global source of financial support for reputable nonprofits with powerful missions. Hashtag Planet customers, #apparelactivists, are part of a global community of givers dedicated to healing our planet.

John Krotec, founder of Hashtag Planet and humankind advocate stated, "Hashtag Planet is driven by social consciousness and apparel activism. People want to stand for something of integrity and my goal is to help people wear their purpose and to help solve the funding problems of the NGOs who are trying to improve our planet."

Hashtag Planet is partnering with organizations that have serious societal missions making positive impacts on the lives of people and animals. The official launch of the company is November 2020, but Hashtag Planet has already partnered with large scale NGOs such as EOD Warrior Foundation, 22 and You, Modern Spirit Epigenetics Project with Joe Tafur MD, Paws and Warriors, Whiskey's Wish, and Project Unbreakable.

B.Taylor, a multi-award winning artist, producer, author, speaker, and "A Global Ambassador/Advocate of Entertainment For The U.S. Military, Veterans, First Responders, and their Families" also partnered with Hashtag Planet and premiered the activism apparel is the video, "We Are One, Love Is All We Need". Hashtag Planet apparel can be seen throughout the smash hit video with #iserved tee shirts. The video was approved by the U.S. Dept of Defense and U.S. Military.

"Hashtag Planet did an awesome job designing the t-shirts worn in the video by myself and the veterans. They are an awesome company and really support my 1 Life Organization to the fullest. Many thanks and blessings to them and also to Alinea Productions who made this all possible," stated B.Taylor.

Approximately 63 million Americans — 25 percent of the adult population — volunteer their time, talents, and energy to making a difference. Krotec said, "As more and more people embrace the concept of apparel activism, we strengthen the condition of humankind."

