Hashtag Sports Adds Inaugural Job Recovery Summit to 2021 Festival Lineup in Partnership with Industry Leader WorkInSports

"Talent is not a commodity—it is the most valuable form of currency for any organization," said Anthony Caponiti, CEO. Tweet this

"Talent is not a commodity—it is the most valuable form of currency for any organization" said Anthony Caponiti, CEO of Hashtag Sports. "We're excited to find a partner in WorkInSports who shares our belief in the power of doers and creators to drive the future of fandom and sports entertainment business alike."

WorkInSports, recently acquired by industry-focused recruitment platform iHire, is a leading employment hub in the sports industry, having helped sports-minded job seekers make their passions their careers for more than 21 years.

The partnership with Hashtag Sports comes as the brand expands its sports-specific recruitment marketing solutions designed to reach, attract, and nurture the right job candidates as the market rebuilds, as well as to equip candidates with job search, resume writing and career advice needed to stand out from the competition.

"WorkInSports is thrilled to serve as the title sponsor of the Job Recovery Summit at Hashtag Sports—an opportunity to share our talent acquisition expertise in a time when the industry needs it most," said Brian Clapp, VP of Content and Engaged Learning, WorkInSports. "As hiring picks up again, we're ready and able to help bring the sports world back to its pre-COVID glory days."

About WorkInSports

Since 2000, Phoenix-based WorkInSports has been widely recognized as the #1 source for jobs in the sports industry. With over 8,000 sports employers nationwide actively posting their latest openings, WorkInSports has helped thousands of job seekers follow their passion and discover their dream career in sports. WorkInSports is part of the iHire family of 57 industry-focused talent communities. Visit www.WorkInSports.com for more information.

Emily Black

[email protected]

479-518-1224

SOURCE Hashtag Sports

Related Links

https://hashtagsports.com

