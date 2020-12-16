Hashtag Sports Announces Game-Changing Annual Recognition Program for Minority Content Creators

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to spotlight and empower sports creatives who identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, the industry's leading event platform, Hashtag Sports, has launched Creators of Color.

The new annual program will provide deserved recognition and career acceleration opportunities to individuals who have created brand-defining work for organizations at the intersection of sports, content, and entertainment and helped diversify their fan audiences.

A report from D&AD indicates that as recent as last year, Black and minority ethnicities made up just 11.4% of the creative industry, while The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) indicates that although racial hiring practices continue to improve, individuals who are currently in decision-making roles at sports organizations remain predominantly white and male.

"As the home for fan engagement, Hashtag Sports is creating a rising tide that educates, empowers, and connects a converging sports x entertainment community that will look, think, and create more like the young, global and diverse fans who consume its content and experiences," said Hashtag Sports CEO & Founder Anthony Caponiti.

"Creators of Color will not only provide a group of highly talented people with industry acknowledgement and connections to help them grow into tomorrow's leaders, but it will also inspire today's decision makers to see the business benefit of giving the diverse minds behind a fan's favorite content a stage to showcase their own work and influence."

A cohort of 30 men and women of color (ages 21-33) will be hand-selected by members of The Engagement Academy of Sports Entertainment, the prestigious judging body for The Hashtag Sports Awards. Honorees will be picked from applicants across eight creative specialties: video production; social media; podcasting; marketing & revenue; storytelling & editorial; on-camera talent; design & art; and photography.

Creators of Color was developed with guidance from members of The Engagement Academy's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion council, including Sarah Crennan (Yahoo Sports / Verizon Media) and Taylor Rooks (Bleacher Report / Turner Sports).

Applications open December 16, 2020. For more information, please visit https://hashtagsports.com/creators-of-color

