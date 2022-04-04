HASK Beauty Debuts New Advertising Campaign, "BE KIND TO YOUR HAIR"

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HASK (which stands for Hair and Skin Kindness) debuts a new brand campaign this month focusing on being kind to your hard working hair.

Developed by Good & Ready of Toronto, Canada, the multi-market campaign will run in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. The new advertising creatives will run in Allure, HULU, Byrdie, Parents, People, InStyle.com, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube to name a few in the US.

HASK :30 Second Spot HASK Beauty HASK Beauty

The creative focuses on the more frustrating aspects of hair care and the damage hair receives every day from environmental factors such as rain, humidity, and sun as well as from products consumers use such as hot tools, blow dryers, elastics, brushes, combs, and many styling products. Creative includes the contrasting words like "Vice/Nice," "Cruel/Kind," "Nourish/Flourish," and more to emphasize the juxtaposition. Videos include: 30 second spots which features some of the hardship hair endures on a daily basis, not only from brushing and styling tools but also activities like heat from cooking, rain, the well-known "bed head" while sleeping, and everyday twists and pulls hair endures. The voiceover emphasizes the need to take care of your hair with the statement, "Hair works hard, Be Kind to it."

"Shampoo ads conventionally show great looking hair but skip over the real-life things that damage hair," said Good & Ready Co-Founder and Creative Partner Alan Madill. "The women we are trying to reach do not have the time to create runway-ready hair. For them, nourished, healthy hair is beautiful hair."

HASK is known for being the number one haircare brand used by professional hair stylists on film and television sets. HASK's nourishing formulas are used by stylists to repair the damage actresses' and actors' hair suffers from the styling products, styling tools, and wigs typically used on set in films and TV Shows. "It's always a pleasant surprise for actors and actresses (who can obviously afford any haircare to their liking), to find out that the product their stylist is using can be purchased at any drugstore," said Samantha Georgakopoulos, Senior Marketing Manager at HASK. The products featured in the campaign include best sellers Argan Oil, Blonde Care, and Curl Care collections.

The campaign was created by HASK with Good & Ready for strategy and creative, Rodeo Productions for Production, Married to Giants, Wingman, Alter Ego, and Pirate Audio for post, with ALL Media for Media.

