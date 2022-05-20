HASK Beauty Enters Into an Exclusive Partnership With Amazon for Their Vegan HASK Body Wash Collection

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace your body and Be Kind to your Skin. HASK Beauty, known for their award-winning collection of allclusive haircare is experiencing explosive growth with online sales and has now entered into an exciting and exclusive partnership with Amazon, with the HASK Body Wash collection.

The formulas which are Vegan, Free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol & artificial colors and feature the most nourishing ingredients, provide the ultimate in-show, pampering experience.

HASK Body Wash

These ph-balanced, hypoallergenic, and dermatologist-tested collections include:

Coconut Oil - delivering Nourishing and Deep Hydration. With a rich scent of vanilla, coconut and musk, cocooned in almond blossom and sweet florals, provide a deep hydration, while Coconut Oil, Lauric Acid, Vitamins K and E and Orange Oil nourishes extra dry skin.

About HASK Beauty- Celebrating products that are Kind to You, Kind to the Planet and Kind to All is what HASK is all about. We are proud to honor the Be Kind to you Skin mission with this good-for-you, luscious collection of body washes.

Exclusively available on Amazon.com, HASK Bath offers a variety of 2-piece bundles at $16.95.

For more information visit www.haskbeauty.com

