HASK Beauty, MANE CLUB & Jhirmack Receive Leaping Bunny Certification

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc., parent company of HASK Beauty, MANE CLUB and Jhirmack is proud to announce their brands are now Leaping Bunny certified. This means HASK, MANE CLUB and Jhirmack products, ingredients, and component parts including raw materials comply with the requirement of the Corporate Standard of Compassion for Animals as established by the Leaping Bunny organization. No product has been tested or re-tested on animals to assess safety, efficacy, or environmental effects of Cosmetics and/or Household Products.

"We are so proud to add the Leaping Bunny certification to HASK, MANE CLUB and Jhirmack collections," says Director of Product Development, Melani Heller. "Providing our customers with safe, cruelty-free products that are never tested on animals has been a company-wide mission, so we're thrilled Leaping Bunny has recognized our dedication to the cause."

About Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.

We are an innovative developer and marketer of personal care products with a long standing reputation for producing high quality products and providing excellent service to our retail and distributor partners around the world. The Company's owned and operated brands include some of the most recognizable names in the industry including HASK®, Jhirmack®, HnP®, Mane Club® and Pure Shine®. We passionately support our brands by continuously introducing new, innovative products and ingredients; developing fresh, contemporary packaging and fragrances; and implementing effective marketing and promotional strategies that address our consumers' and retailers' needs. Our products are sold worldwide including North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

SOURCE Inspired Beauty Brands, Inc.