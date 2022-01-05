HASK Beauty Partners with Hair Designer and Department Head Linda Flowers on Behind the Scenes Looks on Spider-Man No Way Home

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HASK- The Number One Haircare brand used on Film and TV Sets sits down with Linda Flowers, Hair Designer and Department Head for Spider-Man No Way to talk about all things Hair on the set.

How did you manage to take care of and keep your actor's hair healthy while filming? Which products did you use for this?

"To maintain healthy hair, I start with a great shampoo and conditioner. I use the HASK Keratin Protein or Biotin Boost shampoos and conditioners for weak or processed hair. For dry hair, I use the HASK Monoi Coconut Oil Collection. This great first step prepares my actors' hair so that it is ready to perform.

"When I see my actors, I immediately start with misting their hair with water, and follow with a HASK 5-in-1 Leave-in Spray. My favorites are the Keratin Protein and Monoi Coconut Oil! I then follow with a product from the HASK Curl Care collection, or the HASK Coconut Oil or Keratin Protein, depending on my actor's hair type and need. "

"For added volume I use HASK Dry Shampoo, either Charcoal or Chia Seed, at the base of the hair. This assures that the hair does not lose the volume I need to match from one scene to another."

Why did you choose to use HASK products on-set of this film?

"I always know I can count on the HASK haircare line. It does what it says it will do, and I need that confidence in a product when working on A-list actors on big motion pictures. If they fail, I fail, and I won't risk that!"

What was the inspiration behind the films' hair styles? How do the hair styles to fit in with the plot of the film?

All the looks were a match, they wanted the audience to be a part of the reunion.

Do you have a favorite hair style or hair moment from the film?

I don't really have a favorite hair style from the film. It was just so much fun to be a part of this monumental film and to be a part of cinematic history.

Were you faced with any challenges creating and maintaining hair styles based on the film plot and concept? How did you overcome these?

The most challenging thing for a hair stylist on a film is maintaining the continuity for long hours. Styling products are crucial. My favorites are the HASK 5-in-1 Leave-in Sprays, HASK Hair Oils and HASK Dry Shampoos. I can always count on them to get me through my long days on-set.

Can you take us through a typical day on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

A typical day on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home would usually involve a very early start: getting the stunt guys ready so that they could set-up the shots, and then working on our main cast. This meant creating haircuts to match and styling them. Next up, we styled our guest cast. Once everyone was ready, 'off to set' we would go. During filming, the stunt work and fight scenes would take hours, so we had to stay on-point to ensure everyone held up for the full day of filming.

