HASK Beauty Partners with Hair Stylist Barry Lee Moe on Re-Creating the Many Iconic Looks on Lily James Who Plays Pamela Anderson on Hulu's New "Pam & Tommy" Premiering 2/2/22

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HASK- The Number One Haircare brand used on Film and TV Sets is used on the set of Pam & Tommy to help nourish Lily James' Hair with their Blue Chamomile and Argan Oil Blonde Care Line.

"Working with a high level, platinum blonde wig required extreme product support to make sure the hair remained healthy for the duration of the shoot. I was so happy that HASK has a Blonde Care Collection exclusively formulated to help repair and brighten high level blondes. The Blue Chamomile and Argan Oil shampoo and conditioner were the perfect duo to keep the hair strong, while simultaneously brightening the color. With excessive heat styling, blonde hair can start to shift tonally. It's so important to neutralize brassiness as part of your regular hair care routine. I don't know what I would have done without it" says Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hair Stylist on set.

"Although not as blonde as Pamela Anderson, Lily's natural hair was lightened as well and I used the Blue Chamomile and Argan Oil 5 in 1 Leave-In Spray to moisturize her hair before prepping her for the wig application. It was the perfect product to get smooth, tight wig prep that also worked as a conditioning mask while her hair was wrapped under the wig. When I released her hair from the wig prep every night, it was healthy, soft and shiny. After nearly 5 months of filming her hair was healthier than it was when we started. "

About HASK: Utilizing high quality ingredients sourced from around the globe along with luxurious fragrances, the HASK Exotic Oils collections provide "problem solution" formulas designed to treat and repair all hair types. Referred to as Hollywood's favorite hair care, HASK is used by Hair Stylists on the set of more Films and TV Shows than any other hair care brand.

HASK Blue Chamomile and Argan Oil Blonde Care Collection is available at Amazon.com and prices range from $2.99 to $8.99.

