HASK Beauty used Behind the Scenes in Hocus Pocus 2

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hocus Pocus 2 starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy is set to hit theaters on September 30th and HASK Haircare played an important role, "behind the scenes."

HASK Beauty

Cheryl Marks, 3 Time Emmy Nominated, Celebrity Hair Stylist worked as Kathy Najimy's personal hair stylist on set. "Working on Hocus Pocus 2 was a wild ride. Kathy wore that iconic wig which I specifically built for the movie. Her main concern was to keep the integrity of her hair and making it strong and healthy, since we weren't using any heat from day to day. My first thought was to add moisture and hydration. I knew I needed a product that contained oil. We would start each morning where I would slightly dampen her hair. I would then add HASK Coconut Oil Deep Conditioner and comb it through her roots to the ends and then apply her wig cap. Her own body heat really penetrated the cuticle layer to open and melt into her own hair. After months of shooting, I can say her hair is in much better condition than when we started. Gorgeous, Soft, Smooth & Shiny."

HASK's Coconut Deep Conditioner has recently won the 2022 ALLURE Best of Beauty Seal. According to ALLURE: Why it won: We admit we initially picked up this treatment as an excuse to spend 10 more minutes in the shower. But we soon discovered the end result was just as satisfying as the process: our hair was left soft, silky, and smelling incredible.

About HASK Beauty- Celebrating products that are Kind to You, Kind to the Planet and Kind to All is what HASK is all about.

HASK Monoi Coconut Oil Deep Conditioner packette, HASK Monoi Coconut Oil Nourishing Shampoo and HASK Monoi Coconut Oil Conditioner and other HASK products are available at Ulta, Target, CVS, Walmart, Walgreens and Amazon with an MSRP of $2.99-$6.29.

For more information visit www.haskbeauty.com

For PR Inquiries please contact Allison LaGuardia at [email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Allison LaGuardia

[email protected]

203.368.8566

SOURCE HASK Beauty