HASK Beauty Wins Coveted Best of Beauty from ALLURE for the 4th Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HASK Beauty's Monoi Coconut Oil Deep Conditioner has won this years' Best of Beauty Award from ALLURE. The nourishing formulas are free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, and aluminum starch and feature the most nourishing ingredients that will revitalize all hair types. Coconut and Tahitian Monoi Oil help retain moisture for soft, smooth and hydrated hair.

HASK Beauty

"We are so honored to receive the highest award in the Beauty Industry from Allure for the 4th year in a row. We love our products and the editors agree that the Monoi Coconut Deep is a winner," says Samantha Georgakopoulos, Marketing Manager at HASK. "This is also one of the most beloved products among our Emmy Nominated Celebrity Stylist partners like Dean Banowetz and Cheryl Marks."

7-Time Emmy Nominated, Dean Banowetz, known as "The Hollywood Hair Guy" who has worked as the Dept. Head behind iconic shows such as American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance and America's Got Talent, says "with the amount of product and general wear and tear that must come with some of the intricate styles we create, keeping a client's hair strong and healthy is a priority. I like to use HASK's Intensive Deep Conditioner Treatments. They all deliver great results, and they have one for every hair type. My absolute-go-to is the Monoi Coconut Oil. It's great at moisturizing and adding shine to your hair." Four-Time Emmy Nominated Cheryl Marks who has worked on Pitch Perfect, Isn't it Romantic and soon to be released, Hocus Pocus 2 agrees, "the best thing for dry hair is a moisturizing and nourishing deep conditioner. My favorite is the Coconut Monoi Nourishing Deep Conditioner. I use it both as a deep conditioner and a leave-in on certain hair types to get a healthy, beautiful look."

About HASK Beauty- Celebrating products that are Kind to You, Kind to the Planet and Kind to All is what HASK is all about.

HASK Monoi Coconut Oil Deep Conditioner packette, HASK Monoi Coconut Oil Nourishing Shampoo and HASK Monoi Coconut Oil Conditioner and other HASK products are available at Ulta, Target, CVS, Walmart, Walgreens and Amazon with an MSRP of $2.99-$6.29.

For more information visit www.haskbeauty.com

