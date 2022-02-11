HASK Congratulates Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon on their Oscar Nomination for CRUELLA in the Hair and Makeup Category

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HASK - The Number One Haircare brand used on Film and TV Sets was used on the set of Disney's CRUELLA.

Nadia Stacey, Department Head on the film said "I wanted the signature hairstyle on CRUELLA to be a bob shape, but then I changed up the styling. A bob is a great length to be versatile." To help create Cruella De Vil's iconic curls, "I applied the HASK Curl Enhancing Mousse to boost her curls and worked in the Curl Defining Cream to defrizz her stands and add some shine."

In order to keep Emma Stone's natural hair healthy and nourished during filming, "I really liked the HASK Deep Conditioning Masks. I use them a lot! I always used them in Emma's hair routine and would even send her home with them to use as weekly treatment."

HASK proudly supports hundreds of Celebrity Hairstylists that work their magic on-the-set of today's biggest TV and Film Productions. Looking for exclusive access to these industry pros for expert tips, interviews and more? Please contact us directly.

About HASK: Utilizing high quality ingredients sourced from around the globe along with luxurious fragrances, the HASK Exotic Oils collections provide "problem solution" formulas designed to treat and repair all hair types. Referred to as Hollywood's favorite hair care, HASK is used by Hair Stylists on the set of more Films and TV Shows than any other hair care brand.

HASK Curls Collection and HASK Deep Conditioners are available at Ulta & Target. Prices range from $5.99 to $7.99.

