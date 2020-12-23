Haskap Health™ Introduces New Superberry From Canada

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haskap Health™, a division of the Canadian firm eCeuticals a manufacturer of nutrition, wellness and supplement products, today announced the launch of VBG Haskap™ Immune Health on Amazon.com and on its website www.haskaphealth.com .

Haskap The New Super Berry - Exponentially More Antioxidants than Traditional Berries. Rich in BioActive Compounds: Polyphenols, Vitamin C Provitamins: A, B1, B2, B6, B9, P Minerals: Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium Immune Health is packed with Anthocyanins that naturally support your health. Considered by researchers to be the Super Berry of the 21st Century, Haskap Berries are the new homeopathic solution protecting your body from colds, flu and environmental stresses. We took the best NEW berry Nature could give and brought it to you in the most easy-to-use form! A potent Extract of the Haskap Super Berry + Zinc gets easily digested for the best possible results. Use it twice daily and be healthy! Canadian researchers have demonstrated that haskap berry extracts significantly reduces the development of chronic inflammation. They also showed that the anti-inflammatory effect of haskap was comparable to commonly used non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

"The popularity of immune-support products has increased at a rapid rate in 2020 due to the health crisis facing the world and extreme emphasis by society to make healthy choices to protect their overall wellbeing," said Jeff Black, SVP heading Business Development. "Haskap Health™ has developed a product that is 100% natural from seed to capsule to support and boost your immune system. The growing interest in this new superberry from Canada has a clear path to shake up the traditional supplement market."

"6 Cups of Fresh Fruit Every Day in a Capsule"

VBG Haskap Immune Health formula has a 6:1 Extract Ratio using only the skin of the berry. applies state of the art manufacturing processes to create a 'seed to capsule' supplement that has exponentially more Antioxidants than Traditional Berries. Packed with Anthocyanins that naturally support your health to reduce the risk of chronic health issues.

"Haskap is the most exciting berry of the 21st Century packed with potential for a wide range of new health applications" said Lori Brown BSc, MEd, a PhD Candidate at the University of California. Our goal is to apply the unique benefits of this novel berry in the formulation of research verified health supplements to strengthen the immune system."

"It is important to our team to create only science verified products and Canadian researchers have demonstrated that haskap berry extracts significantly reduces the development of chronic inflammation. They also showed that the anti-inflammatory effect of haskap was comparable to commonly used non-steroidal anti-inflammatories" added Lori Brown BSc, MEd, a PhD Candidate at the University of California.

VBG Haskap - Immune Health is available on Amazon.com and online at www.haskaphealth.com . Further distribution partnerships are currently being developed with suppliers and distribution channels.

