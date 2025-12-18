Haslam MBA Ranked a Top No 25 Public School by Poets & Quants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest Poets & Quants ranking of Top 100 MBA programs, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Haslam College of Business' MBA program was ranked at No. 24 among public institutions for the second year in a row. Among all full-time MBA programs, Haslam moved up from No. 57 in 2024 to No. 54 for 2025-26.

Amy Cathey, associate dean for graduate and executive education, said students choose the Haslam MBA for its top-quality business education, real-world experience and deep industry connections, results affirmed by the Poets & Quants ranking.

"Our MBA students achieve strong career outcomes through experiential learning projects built around real business challenges from our industry partners," she said. "This hands-on experience, coupled with networking opportunities, job fairs and immersive career preparation, equips our graduates with the industry knowledge and business skills to make immediate, meaningful contributions to their organizations."

Now in its 11th year, the Poets & Quants MBA program ranking combines results from five major business school rankings, including U.S. News & World Report, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, LinkedIn and The Princeton Review. Each ranking is separately weighted according to Poets & Quants' estimation of its credibility. U.S. News is weighted at 35 percent; The Financial Times, 30 percent; Bloomberg Businessweek, 15 percent; and LinkedIn and Princeton Review, 10 percent each.

About the Haslam College of Business Graduate and Executive Education Programs

Haslam offers graduate and executive education programs that prepare students to reach their full potential and advance their careers. At the master's level, these programs include the Haslam Full-Time MBA, Online MBA, Professional MBA, Executive MBA (Healthcare Leadership and Strategic Leadership), Aerospace and Defense MBA, Physician Executive MBA, Master of Accountancy, M.A. in Economics, M.S. in Business Analytics, M.S. in Management and Human Resources, M.S. in Marketing, M.S. in Supply Chain Management (Global), M.S. in Supply Chain Management Online and M.S. in Business Cybersecurity Online. Haslam also offers a full portfolio of doctoral programs.

Haslam's graduate programs address real-world challenges through an interdisciplinary approach that develops both analytical and leadership skills. Its faculty are industry thought leaders, seasoned practitioners and accomplished researchers who work tirelessly to create dynamic, relevant and impactful learning experiences.

