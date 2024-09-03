Hassan Najjar Appointed Executive Director of the Biggs Museum of American Art

Ushering in a New Era of Growth and Innovation

DOVER, Del., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biggs Museum of American Art is proud to announce the appointment of Hassan Najjar as its new Executive Director. With a distinguished career in the arts and museum management, Najjar's leadership marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Biggs.

Hassan Najjar - Executive Director, Biggs Museum of American Art, Dover (DE)

Najjar joins the Biggs from the Foothills Art Center in Golden, Colorado, where he served as Executive Director. His tenure at Foothills was marked by transformative initiatives that enhanced the Center's community engagement, expanded its programs, and significantly increased its funding base. Under Najjar's leadership, Foothills Art Center became a beacon of arts and culture in the region, with notable achievements in community-building efforts, responsive programming, and using arts as driver of economic development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hassan Najjar to the Biggs," said Wilma Mishoe, President of the Biggs Museum Board of Trustees. "Hassan's vision, experience, and commitment to the arts are exactly what we need to propel the Biggs into a new era. His proven track record of success, particularly at the Foothills Art Center, demonstrates his ability to lead an institution to new heights, and we are confident that his leadership will bring fresh energy and innovation to our museum."

Hassan Najjar's appointment was the culmination of a competitive nationwide search led by Arts Consulting Group (ACG), engaged by the Biggs Museum Board to recruit the next Executive Director of the Museum. Najjar's deep experience in museum management and museum education, board governance, and financial management, combined with his passion for creating inclusive, equitable, and diverse communities, set him apart as the ideal candidate for the role. In his role as Executive Director of the Foothills Arts Center, Najjar worked in a public/private partnership to rehabilitate historic landmarks and double the size of the facility, demonstrating that he is well-equipped to lead the Biggs through its expansion, which will connect historic buildings on its campus gifted to the Museum from the State of Delaware.

Jorge Zamanillo, President of the American Alliance of Museums, also expressed his enthusiasm for Najjar's new position. "Hassan Najjar is a respected leader in the museum community, and his appointment as Executive Director of the Biggs Museum is a significant win for both the museum and the broader arts community. His innovative approach and dedication to advancing the arts will undoubtedly benefit the Biggs and its audiences. We look forward to seeing the impact of his leadership in Dover."

Najjar's career in the arts spans several prestigious roles, including Executive Director of the Museum Center at 5ive Points in Cleveland, TN, and Assistant Curator of Education at the Hunter Museum of American Art in Chattanooga, TN. His expertise in curating engaging educational programs, managing diverse teams, and securing significant financial support will be invaluable as he leads the Biggs into its next phase.

"I am deeply honored to join the Biggs Museum of American Art as its next Executive Director," said Najjar. "The Biggs is a remarkable institution with a rich history and an exciting future. I look forward to working with the Board, staff, and community to build on the museum's successes and to explore new opportunities for growth and innovation."

Najjar's appointment marks a pivotal moment for the Biggs Museum, as it continues to enhance its role as a cultural leader in Delaware and beyond. His leadership promises to bring new perspectives, dynamic programming, and a renewed commitment to serving the diverse communities of Dover and the surrounding region.

ABOUT THE BIGGS MUSEUM OF ART

The Biggs Museum of American Art is a dynamic, accredited, art museum in Dover, Delaware, founded in 1993 by collector Sewell C. Biggs. The Biggs Museum is nationally recognized for its exceptional collections of American decorative arts of Delaware and the Mid-Atlantic region, and for its collections of American art from 1700 to today. The Museum engages audiences through a compelling program of collection based and temporary exhibitions plus encourages the development of creativity and an appreciation for art by offering a comprehensive slate of educational programming for all ages. The Biggs Museum of American Art is a private, non-profit 501(c) (3) organization. www.thebiggsmuseum.org

